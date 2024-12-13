Jennifer Love Hewitt Confirms I Know What You Did Last Summer Return With Epic Photo, And I Couldn't Be More Thrilled

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with the current renaissance resulting in new sequels for some of the best horror movies. And while we got new entries to franchises like Halloween and Scream, a '90s classic is coming with a new I Know What You Did Last Summer. After much discussion, Jennifer Love Hewitt confirmed she's back as Julie James with an epic photo. And as a hardcore fan of the franchise I couldn't be more thrilled.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is filming now, which made the lack of an announcement about Hewitt both noticeable and worrisome. Jennifer Love Hewitt expressed excitement about returning for the upcoming horror movie, but was waiting to sign on the dotted line. But she confirmed it's happening on Instagram, complete with a cool moody image. Check it out below:

I guess we no longer have to ask Sony "What are you waiting for?" in related to casting for the new slasher. Although on second thought, there is still one big legacy character that I'm hoping also gets signed on to return: Brandy's Brenda from I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Luckily, Brandy confirmed she'd had talks, so hopefully another deal is inked sooner rather than later. After all, the sequel has seemingly already started filming.

With this announcement, it's official that both Julie and Ray will be back for another battle against The Fisherman in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Whether or not the killer will be Ben Willis or another character remains to be seen, but the two leads from the original films are returning. And fans like myself are absolutely thrilled.

The first sequel I Still Know What You Did The Last Summer was the first scary movie I ever saw as a child of the '90s, so the franchise has a special place in my heart. And Jennifer Love Hewitt truly deserves her flowers for performances as Julie James, especially for her iconic screams in terror and full emotional commitment.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing and writing the new sequel, and has a clear reverence for I Know What You Did Last Summer's legacy. She confirmed the first sequel was staying cannon, which seemed like a hopeful update about Brandy's chances of returning as Brenda. Fans are hoping for more legacy characters, but unfortunately most of them died like Sarah Michelle Gellar's Helen. But she did offer a post from the movie's set, presumably there with husband and co-star Freddie Prinze Jr.

Each I Know What You Did Last Summer set photo is helping to increase fan excitement, and the movie is going to have to move quickly if its still going to hit its release date this summer.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 18th. But if it's actually a 2025 movie release date will presumably depend on production.