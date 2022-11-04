Jennifer’s Body Actor Talks Megan Fox Getting ‘Objectified’ During The Movie’s Release And Why It Broke His Heart

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for nearly two decades, and there’s been plenty of chatter about her in those years. Fans have weighed in on her personal and professional life, especially recently given her wild relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Jennifer’s Body actor Kyle Gallner recently spoke about Fox getting “objectified” during the movie’s filming and release, and why it broke his heart.

Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody’s Jennifer’s Body filmed in 2008 and released in 2009, when Megan Fox was at the height of her Transformers-era fame. The movie has become a cult classic over the years, and Smile star Kyle Gallner appears in the role of Colin Gray. He recently appeared on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbum , where he shared what it was like working with Fox at the time. As he put it,

It was good, there was a part of it that my heart kind of broke for her every day, because it was smack in Megan Fox pandemonium. Where everybody was just so all over her that you could tell, she was guarded. And it sucked, because she was being kind of objectified as a person by everybody, by the world, that was hard. But she was very nice to me, I had a good time working with her. But, no, Megan was great, I really enjoyed working with her, and I’m really glad to see that movie’s getting a second life.

Points were made. Megan Fox has been working consistently in film and TV for years, but much of the conversation surrounding her hasn’t been about her acting talents. Instead she’s been objectified for her looks both during the time of Jennifer’s Body and even going up to today. She previously spoke about feeling “vilified” when the movie was being released. Although she definitely seems to be sitting in her power nowadays, often sharing racy photos of herself and Machine Gun Kelly.

Indeed, the title Jennifer’s Body combined with the posters and marketing seemed to put a ton of focus on Megan Fox’s appearance. Although the contents of the movie show how subversive it truly was, with the dark comedy poking fun at the public’s perception of its lead actress. Fox’s performance could take center stage, at a time where her work was mostly associated with massive CGI spectacles like Transformers.

Megan Fox has continued to make plenty of headlines since Jennifer’s Body was released. She worked on the TV comedy New Girl and movies like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, while Jennifer’s Body grew into a cult classic. And for actors like Kyle Gallner, it seems thrilling that the 2009 horror satire has been given a second life in this way.

As previously mentioned, Megan Fox is mostly in the news nowadays related to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The two celebs have some unconventional ways of sharing their love , usually going viral in the process. The celebrity couple most recently landed themselves in hot water over their Halloween costumes .