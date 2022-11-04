Jennifer’s Body Actor Talks Megan Fox Getting ‘Objectified’ During The Movie’s Release And Why It Broke His Heart
Megan Fox and Smile's Kyle Gallner starred in the cult classic Jennifer's Body.
Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for nearly two decades, and there’s been plenty of chatter about her in those years. Fans have weighed in on her personal and professional life, especially recently given her wild relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Jennifer’s Body actor Kyle Gallner recently spoke about Fox getting “objectified” during the movie’s filming and release, and why it broke his heart.
Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody’s Jennifer’s Body filmed in 2008 and released in 2009, when Megan Fox was at the height of her Transformers-era fame. The movie has become a cult classic over the years, and Smile star Kyle Gallner appears in the role of Colin Gray. He recently appeared on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbum, where he shared what it was like working with Fox at the time. As he put it,
Points were made. Megan Fox has been working consistently in film and TV for years, but much of the conversation surrounding her hasn’t been about her acting talents. Instead she’s been objectified for her looks both during the time of Jennifer’s Body and even going up to today. She previously spoke about feeling “vilified” when the movie was being released. Although she definitely seems to be sitting in her power nowadays, often sharing racy photos of herself and Machine Gun Kelly.
Indeed, the title Jennifer’s Body combined with the posters and marketing seemed to put a ton of focus on Megan Fox’s appearance. Although the contents of the movie show how subversive it truly was, with the dark comedy poking fun at the public’s perception of its lead actress. Fox’s performance could take center stage, at a time where her work was mostly associated with massive CGI spectacles like Transformers.
Megan Fox has continued to make plenty of headlines since Jennifer’s Body was released. She worked on the TV comedy New Girl and movies like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, while Jennifer’s Body grew into a cult classic. And for actors like Kyle Gallner, it seems thrilling that the 2009 horror satire has been given a second life in this way.
As previously mentioned, Megan Fox is mostly in the news nowadays related to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The two celebs have some unconventional ways of sharing their love, usually going viral in the process. The celebrity couple most recently landed themselves in hot water over their Halloween costumes.
Megan Fox has upcoming roles in projects like The Expendables 4, which is expected to arrive in theaters in September of 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
