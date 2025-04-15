‘She’s Keeping Up A Huge Wall’: What Megan Fox Allegedly Wants From MGK Following The Birth Of Their First Child

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in the midst of a new chapter in their relationship. Back in March, the on-and-off again couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Since then, there have been numerous reports regarding what the dynamics between the two parents are now, given they reportedly broke up a month after Fox announced her pregnancy in November 2024. Many signs point to 38-year-old Fox wanting 34-year-old Kelly to step up, and an insider recently dropped more claims on that front.

Shortly after the birth of the celebrity couple’s baby, there was certainly a question as to whether Megan Fox and MGK were done for good. It would seem that they’re “amicable” when it comes to co-parenting but aren’t romantically involved at the moment. A source tells inTouch Weekly that Fox allegedly isn’t looking to rekindle the romance, yet she would like to create “a little family” unit. However, that’s supposedly all contingent on how her baby daddy responds to their new domestic dynamic:

Megan would love it if they could be a little family. But until MGK can prove to her, without a doubt, that he can be [the] kind of partner [she needs], she’s keeping up a huge wall.

In 2020, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox began dating after working together on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. By January 2022, they became engaged, but that engagement was called off in March 2024 amid rumors that Kelly had been unfaithful. Nevertheless, the two slowly but surely reconciled but didn’t reinstate their engagement. The alleged ups and downs that Fox has had with MGK are supposedly why she’s not aiming to get back with him. The insider further emphasizes that for it to happen, MGK has to put in work:

MGK will need to consistently work on himself to [show] that he can be trusted. So far, he’s taking steps in the right direction, but only time will tell if MGK’s really going to be able to make the changes [stick].

The “At My Best” performer – whose real name is Colson Baker – has made headlines on multiple occasions since he linked up with the Transformers icon. In one instance, Baker went viral after he apparently tried to slap a fan for calling Megan Fox “beautiful as fuck.” Baker also found himself embroiled in a feud of sorts with Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green (with whom she shares three sons), who called out his alleged mistreatment of her. Just weeks ago, it was reported that following the birth of her baby, Fox wants to avoid any lingering MGK/Green drama.

Despite all of that, the rapper-turned-rockstar (who shares a daughter with ex-partner Emma Cannon) has seemingly been enthusiastic about being a father once more. Machine Gun Kelly proudly announced the birth of his latest baby girl via an Instagram post. Insiders also allege that he’s “completely changed” since his little one’s birth, as he’s been making sure that both she and her mother are taken care of.

It goes without saying that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly find themselves in a very unique position. While it’s hard to predict how it’ll all pan out, one can only hope that it’ll progress in a positive direction that best benefits their child.