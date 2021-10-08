Of Course, Megan Fox Looks Badass In Her Expendables 4 Costume

The next Expendables movie is currently filming in the UK and Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and more are returning for this long awaited adventure. Every Expendables movie before has always added some fun new members to the ever expanding cast, and this fourth installment is no exception. Among those joining the new movie is Megan Fox, and she looks ready for some action.

Three new cast members have been officially confirmed to be joining the currently filming Expendables movie in Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Tony Jaa, and former Transformers co-star Megan Fox. While we have no idea what roles these three new actors will be playing, we can be confident Megan Fox is going to kick somebody’s ass based on how she’ll look in the film.

(Image credit: Megan Fox Instagram)

Megan Fox shared a pair of images to her Instagram Stories showing her character in costume. She only tags one of the images with an Expendables 4 label, so we know that’s what this is for, but we don’t get any additional information.

Megan Fox is dressed all in black, even her hair, and I’m fairly certain she could break some bones with those boots alone, so she doesn’t look like anybody you’ll want to mess with. Whether she’ll be teaming up with Stallone and company in the new movie, or fighting against them, is anybody’s guess, but whoever she’s taking on should probably not be underestimating her.

Megan Fox is certainly no stranger to action movies, but most fans are likely used to seeing her in big CGI movies like Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She was rarely able to bring the fight in those films, but clearly that’s the plan here.

(Image credit: Megan Fox Instagram)

Expendables 4 will be one of the higher profile movies we’ve seen Megan Fox in for quite some time. Following the two Ninja Turtles movies the actress has continued to work, but in smaller films and on TV, as well as making music videos with Machine Gun Kelly .

One of those recent films, however, was called Rogue and it gave Megan Fox a real chance to stretch those action movie muscles in a way that likely will come in handy in Expendables 4. In that movie she played a mercenary and that’s basically what the Expendables team are as well, so Fox should feel right at home.