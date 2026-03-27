J.K. Rowling Shares Her Thoughts On Harry Potter Footage, As Fans Are Divided

When the upcoming Harry Potter TV series debuts, it’s all but guaranteed that a ton of people will tune in to watch it on HBO Max. Serious Harry Potter fans who still love the franchise will certainly tune in, as will a lot of people who are simply curious about the reboot of the franchise. What’s clear is that opinions on the new show are quite strong months before we actually see it, and now, J.K. Rowling has shared her feelings about it following the release of the first trailer.

What J.K. Rowling Says About The New Harry Potter Series

One voice that is obviously going to be heard among all those talking about the new Harry Potter series is J.K. Rowling. The creator of Harry Potter responded to a fan praising the recent look at the new series, making it clear that she is fully on board with what is being created. She posted to Twitter...

It's going to be incredible. I'm so happy with it.

Rowling is credited as an executive producer on the new series, which isn’t always a title with a great deal of power, but she is known to exert significant influence over the use of Harry Potter outside her books. It’s difficult to imagine that anything done in the show was done without her explicit approval. Certainly, if she for any reason had come out against it, that would likely be a big problem for the show’s success.

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If you want to watch the new Harry Potter series when it debuts later this year, or watch any of the original movies, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.

Feelings among Harry Potter fans, however, is still quite mixed.

Fans Still Aren’t All Convinced The Harry Potter Series Is Necessary

While J.K. Rowling has provided a ringing endorsement, fans' response to the show, as it has been from the beginning, is much more mixed. Fans replied to an Instagram post of Harry Potter's new teaser with a variety of very strong opinions. Many, to be sure, as excited for the project as Rowling herself, comments include…

I’M SO READY 🙌❤️ -richardsaleofficial

I’M READY!! My heart has already returned to Hogwarts… now all that’s left is for December to arrive. ⚡️🎄 🏰 -marloshuck

It gets on my nerves how many grown ups complain about the TV show. I'm so excited for this. They can make a thousand versions of Harry Potter and I'll watch everyone of them. -keymberly

Can’t wait for this -nickshirley

I'm SO happy for them... Hogwarts still exists ❤️ -la.vica_

However, there are equally strong feelings on the opposite side. From the beginning, there have been fans and some involved in the original movies who have been asking why Harry Potter needed to be rebooted in the first place. That's considering the original films aren’t that old, and are seen as near-perfect by many. This new look at the show hasn’t changed those people's minds. Comments on that side look like this…

Not everything need a remake. for me harry potter wasn’t only about the story but my experience and memories as a child. Reading the whole book for 3 days, locking myself in my room untill i finished it. HP made my childhood magical and exciting. But these children are so cute and lovely, I will give it a chance and probably love it too, maybe not as much as the harry potter i grew up with -syifaacn

This was soo disappointing to watch -oyealianjum

Why do they keep making remakes? The first saga was already perfect -ttoadstl_

You could just continue with the story, because those original actors, and I mean all of the cast, could never be replaced. I feel very sad about this somehow, and I am not eager at all to watch it. 🥴 -neckaarch_92

Give me one reason why you need a remake of one of the most perfect franchise ever made? -man.of.steel.99

Whether or not a new Harry Potter series needs to exist, it certainly will. And it's clear that while fans are divided, Rowling herself approves of it.

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The first episode of Harry Potter set to debut on the 2026 TV schedule on Christmas Day. You'll be able to stream it with an HBO Max subscription.