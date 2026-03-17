John Lithgow Accepts People Are Now Going To Bring Up J.K. Rowling Controversy In ‘Every Interview’ Forever

Production on HBO’s Harry Potter show is ongoing and, in the meantime, this new take on the Wizarding World remains a much-discussed topic amongst fans. Simultaneously, there’s also been much discussion about J.K. Rowling – the other of the fantasy book series – and some of the personal views she’s expressed in recent years. A handful of cast members from the series have been asked for their take on the matter, including John Lithgow. With that, Lithgow has now seemingly come to terms with one thing involving Rowling.

It was first reported over a year ago that Lithgow was being courted to play the role of Albus Dumbledore on the HP series, and his casting was confirmed shortly after. Since then, the 80-year-old Oscar nominee has been fielding various questions about his involvement in the show. As previously alluded to, the veteran actor has also been asked about Rowling’s comments on transgender individuals, which have garnered backlash. That topic came up again when Lithgow spoke with The New York Times, and he said:

Every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life this will come up.

Back around the spring of 2025, John Lithgow spoke about his “big decision” to play Dumbledore and stated that Rowling – who he reportedly hasn’t met, as of this writing, per NYT. At the time, Lithgow said the author was “absolutely not” a variable that factored into his choice to sign on for the show. Around the time that Lithgow addressed his casting, fans also took to social media to share supportive sentiments.

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Lithgow was asked about Rowling again while taking part in a Q&A for an unrelated project. While discussing the matter, Lithgow explained that he took “the subject and the issue extremely seriously.” At the time, the Conclave actor also said the Harry Potter series was “so much about acceptance” and made reference to themes like “good versus evil” and “kindness versus cruelty.” Later in the discussion, Lithgow also said it “upsets [him] when people are vehemently opposed to my having anything to do with” Potter.

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Another star of the upcoming TV show who was asked about J.K. Rowling was new Rubeus Hagrid actor Nick Frost. When asked about Rowling, Frost said she was “allowed her opinion and I’m allowed mine, they just don’t align in any way, shape or form.” The Hot Fuzz alum was also asked if the series might be overshadowed by the controversy and opined that “maybe it shouldn’t blow over.” Frost then said, “we shouldn’t just hope it will go away, because it makes it easier,” and he closed out his thoughts by stating, “maybe we should educate ourselves.”

In terms of the behind-the-scenes logistics of the Potter series, Francesca Gardiner – whose credits include His Dark Materials and Killing Eve – serves as showrunner. J.K. Rowling is credited as an executive producer and, in the lead-up to filming she shared updates on the development. Most notably, last summer, she took to social media to praise the scripts and, in a separate post, she explained that while she wasn’t writing for the show herself, she had “worked closely” with the writers’ room.

Production on the first season of Harry Potter – which is set to be released in 2027 – is set to continue in the U.K. until the middle of this year. All the while, John Lithgow has expressed his commitment to the part and has been reckoning with it being “the last big role [he’ll] probably play.”