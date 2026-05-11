Harry Potter’s New Draco Malfoy Met Jason Isaacs, And The Picture Is Downright Magical

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series is set to arrive later this year and, as fans wait for its arrival amid the 2026 TV schedule, many have been discussing the new cast members. Among that fresh ensemble is Lox Pratt, who's taking on the role of Draco Malfoy in the new adaptation of The Philosopher's Stone. In an exciting turn of events, Pratt was actually able to meet up with a Wizarding World icon in Jason Isaacs, who originated the role of Lucius Malfoy. And, luckily for us, there's a sweet photo of the magical meet-up.

The two Malfoy actors took a picture while attending the BAFTA TV Awards, and the photo is just as delightful as someone might assume. Take a look:

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It was kind of Isaacs to make time for the young actor. What's more is that the veteran actor pays Pratt such a compliment him by saying he and former co-star Tom Felton will enjoy seeing him carry on the "family" name of Malfoy when the Potter show debuts for HBO Max subscription holders this Christmas.

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I can only imagine what seeing Jason Isaacs kind words meant to Lox Pratt, and this meeting comes as Draco star Tom Felton reprises that role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Considering the scrutiny these newer actors are going to face when the show premieres, it would be lovely for the younger stars to have the support from franchise veterans who understand the pressure that comes along with being a part of such a big franchise.

I've been especially impressed with Lox Pratt's professionalism and the thoughtful responses he's given about the Harry Potter series thus far. He seems like an actor who isn't taking a second of this opportunity for granted and is eager to put his own stamp on one of the Wizarding World's most complicated characters.

Pratt won't just have to navigate being the rival to Harry Potter, he'll also have to work on creating a great dynamic with his fictional father, played by Johnny Flynn. Then again, as Jason Isaacs previously noted when discussing the Malfoy patriarch, Lucius' job in the story was to explain why Draco was such an awful person. His general coldness and indifference to his son, rather than a loving relationship, was the key to it all.

All this to say, I think fans are eager to see how all these characters are portrayed and how they differ from the film adaptations. I'm admittedly still wrestling with the notion of seeing someone else besides Daniel Radcliffe draw buzz for playing Harry Potter. Still, I'm confident in this young cast, and I'm hopeful that even more franchise alums will take a page out of Jason Isaacs' book and show some love for the reboot's actors.

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Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone hits HBO and HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25th. I wonder how many people will pause from their holiday activities to watch and if this series will end up being as big as everyone assumes it will be.