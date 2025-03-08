John Goodman Got Injured Filming Tom Cruise's New Movie, And A Spokesperson Explained How It Will Impact Production

News
By
published

Here's how this will impact Alejandro González Iñárritu's new film.

Dan at dinner table in kitchen on The Conners
(Image credit: ABC)

John Goodman sadly sustained a hip injury while working on Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise’s new film in the UK. Now, as the actor heals, production on the movie has been put on pause. However, both the actor and the project will be back up and running soon.

It was revealed on Saturday, March 8, that Goodman had hurt his hip while filming this movie that co-stars the Mission: Impossible star. A spokesperson from Warner Bros. released a statement to Variety about how this will impact production, explaining:

Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.

Overall, it sounds like this won't impact production that much. It seems like Goodman is well on his way to recovery, and filming will resume next week, which is great news.

At the moment, we have minimal details about this film, and a lot is being kept under wraps, including the title. However, here’s what we do know: It is Iñárritu’s first English-language film since The Revenant - for which Leonardo DiCaprio won his Oscar- and alongside Goodman and Cruise, it will star Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg and Sophie Wilde. It will also be released on October 2, 2026.

That alone makes it a must-watch.

Up Next

Dan sitting at bar in The Conners

(Image credit: ABC)

I Asked The Conners Ames McNamara What He's Learned Most About Acting From John Goodman (In Front Of The Man Himself), And It's A Solid Answer

However, just wait until you hear the brief synopsis from Warner Bros. (via IndieWire). This film will follow “the most powerful man in the world” as he goes on a “frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” So, it sounds like it will be action-packed…

Thankfully, Goodman is on the mend, and it sounds like he'll be back in action alongside Tom Cruise soon.

Personally, I can’t wait for this movie, because it marks exciting moments in both men’s careers.

For the last few years, John Goodman has been spending a lot of time on the small screen, with roles in The Righteous Gemstones, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Monsters at Work, and The Conners – which was one on the list of shows that ended in 2024. So I’m thrilled that he’s shaking it up and going to be back on the big screen next.

Meanwhile, in the last decade, Tom Cruise has made eight films, and four of them have been Mission: Impossible movies – and that’s counting his entry on the 2025 movie schedule, as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23. So, I’m very excited to see him play someone other than Ethan Hunt. Don’t get me wrong, I love the M:I flicks, but, I can’t wait to see this action star play a totally new character.

To top all this off, I have a feeling the film will be very different from the projects both men have worked on recently. Iñárritu’s last three feature films were 2014’s Birdman, 2016’s The Revenant and 2022’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. So, you know we can expect something enticitng, striking and unique from this untitled flick that will star Cruise and Goodman.

Overall, the hype surrounding this project is real, and I’m happy John Goodman’s injury shouldn’t impact the actor or the production too much.

As we learn more about his injury and this film in general, we'll keep you posted.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
A screenshot of Britney Spears singing in the movie Crossroads.

Insider Opens Up About Britney Spears Biopic, And Makes Claims About Why ‘Failure Is Not An Option’

Robert Pattinson sits with a neutral expression in the sunlight in Mickey 17.

I Saw Mickey 17 In 4DX, And There Are Three Scenes I Really Need To Talk About
Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) tries to catch a knife in Novocaine

Critics Have Seen Novocaine, And They’re All Agreed On One Thing About Jack Quaid’s Action Movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) tries to catch a knife in Novocaine
Critics Have Seen Novocaine, And They’re All Agreed On One Thing About Jack Quaid’s Action Movie
A single tear escapes Pete Davidson&#039;s eye on Hot Ones.
‘I S--t Black For About A Week’: Pete Davidson Gets Real About His Experience Eating Wings On Hot Ones, And It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart
Ariel Winter almost smiling in an episode of Modern Family.
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Floral Season, And Modern Family's Ariel Winter Is Fully Embracing It
A screenshot of Britney Spears singing in the movie Crossroads.
Insider Opens Up About Britney Spears Biopic, And Makes Claims About Why ‘Failure Is Not An Option’
Kevin Alejandro as Manny with two men standing behind him. They&#039;re all resting their hands on shovels.
Manny’s Mystery Illness On Fire Country Is Bothering Me, So I Asked Kevin Alejandro Which Scenes We Should Focus On To Figure Out What Happened
Andy Samberg dressed as coal miner in SNL sketch
'Did Eddie Murphy Have Anxiety?' Andy Samberg Ran Into Billy Crystal After His SNL50 Digital Short Aired And Had To Ask One Question
Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2, Hiddleston as the god of Mischief in Season 2 of Loki.
Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell Are In Their TikTok Era, But Instead Of Throwing Back To Marvel They’re Giving Barbie Vibes
Morgan Kaye (Pamela Bach) and Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff) speak on Baywatch
Baywatch Star David Hasselhoff Broke His Silence After Ex Pamela Bach's Death By Suicide
Kate mara as Sue Storm in 2015&#039;s Fan4Stick, The Thing as presented by Marvel in the 2025 MCU official The Fantastic 4.
After Fantastic Four’s Miles Teller Reacted To The First Steps Teaser, Fellow Franchise Alum Kate Mara Shared Her Thoughts
Side-by-side NCIS images of Jimmy Palmer, and Tony DiNozzo &amp; Ziva David
NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shared With Us Why Fans Should Be Excited About The Tony & Ziva Spinoff: ‘I Can’t Say Too Much, But…’