John Goodman Got Injured Filming Tom Cruise's New Movie, And A Spokesperson Explained How It Will Impact Production

John Goodman sadly sustained a hip injury while working on Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise’s new film in the UK. Now, as the actor heals, production on the movie has been put on pause. However, both the actor and the project will be back up and running soon.

It was revealed on Saturday, March 8, that Goodman had hurt his hip while filming this movie that co-stars the Mission: Impossible star. A spokesperson from Warner Bros. released a statement to Variety about how this will impact production, explaining:

Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.

Overall, it sounds like this won't impact production that much. It seems like Goodman is well on his way to recovery, and filming will resume next week, which is great news.

At the moment, we have minimal details about this film, and a lot is being kept under wraps, including the title. However, here’s what we do know: It is Iñárritu’s first English-language film since The Revenant - for which Leonardo DiCaprio won his Oscar - and alongside Goodman and Cruise, it will star Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg and Sophie Wilde. It will also be released on October 2, 2026.

That alone makes it a must-watch.

However, just wait until you hear the brief synopsis from Warner Bros. (via IndieWire ). This film will follow “the most powerful man in the world” as he goes on a “frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” So, it sounds like it will be action-packed…

Thankfully, Goodman is on the mend, and it sounds like he'll be back in action alongside Tom Cruise soon.

Personally, I can’t wait for this movie, because it marks exciting moments in both men’s careers.

For the last few years, John Goodman has been spending a lot of time on the small screen, with roles in The Righteous Gemstones, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Monsters at Work, and The Conners – which was one on the list of shows that ended in 2024 . So I’m thrilled that he’s shaking it up and going to be back on the big screen next.

Meanwhile, in the last decade, Tom Cruise has made eight films, and four of them have been Mission: Impossible movies – and that’s counting his entry on the 2025 movie schedule , as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23. So, I’m very excited to see him play someone other than Ethan Hunt. Don’t get me wrong, I love the M:I flicks, but, I can’t wait to see this action star play a totally new character.

To top all this off, I have a feeling the film will be very different from the projects both men have worked on recently. Iñárritu’s last three feature films were 2014’s Birdman, 2016’s The Revenant and 2022’s Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. So, you know we can expect something enticitng, striking and unique from this untitled flick that will star Cruise and Goodman.

Overall, the hype surrounding this project is real, and I’m happy John Goodman’s injury shouldn’t impact the actor or the production too much.

As we learn more about his injury and this film in general, we'll keep you posted.