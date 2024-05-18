‘It Was Amazing’: John Krasinski Reflects On Steve Carrell Making Him Cry When Working Together On IF

It would be an understatement to say that IF boasts an impressive cast . The film features big names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Emily Blunt, the late legend Louis Gossett Jr , and, most notably, director John Krasinski's former The Office co-star, Steve Carrell. Krasinski’s newly released family film centers on a young girl helping a group of imaginary friends find homes. Recently, the Monsters vs. Aliens voice actor opened up about a touching experience he had with the former Michael Scott actor while working on the movie.

Steve Carrell is best known for his impeccable comedic timing, but he can also tug at the heartstrings with ease. During an interview with People , John Krasinski shared how the Dan in Real Life performer made him cry during their reunion for IF. The former Jack Ryan star told the outlet:

When he came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did. But the first thing he did was make me cry, which sounds sad but it was amazing.

The duo, who first worked together on the Emmy-winning comedy series from 2005 to 2011, haven’t collaborated much since the Daily Show alum left the show. The comedian and legendary improv performer played the bumbling yet endearing paper company manager Michael Scott, while the Leatherheads actor charmed audiences as the sweet sales rep Jim Halpert. The show continued until 2013, with Krasinski remaining until its conclusion.

Although they had kept in touch over the years, Steve Carrell and the Licensed to Wed star hadn't seen each other for quite some time until the veteran comedian arrived to do voiceover work for Blue, the main imaginary friend in IF. Krasinski, who found success as a writer and director in the realm of horror movies with the A Quiet Place franchise, specifically wrote the part for the 40-Year-Old Virgin star. He was unsure if his former co-star would be able to participate due to scheduling conflicts. However, Carrell signed on, much to the filmmaker's delight. He continued:

He said, ‘I knew you'd go on to be a writer-director.’ I said, ‘I didn't even know that.’ He just said, 'I'm so proud of you and keep going, and I've watched everything and [I’m] cheering you on from the sidelines.’ So I wept at the beginning of our VO session, and then luckily he jumped into being Blue and cheered me up. It was great.

Steve Carrell's words of encouragement obviously moved his former sitcom co-star deeply and evoked their emotional last interaction on The Office.

IF tells the story of 12-year-old Bea (Cailey Fleming), whose widowed father (Krasinski) is hospitalized, leading her to move in with her grandmother (Fiona Shaw) in a Brooklyn brownstone. There, she meets a neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), who, like Bea, can see imaginary friends.

The family flick is getting mixed responses from critics, currently sitting at a right-down-the-middle 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, in Cinemablend’s review of IF , Riley Utley says the director's creativity shines in the heartwarming movie. You can judge for yourself and see if, like John Krasinski, you’re moved to tears by Steve Carrell’s performance. The family film is now playing in theaters, so check your local listings. And remember to check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what other films are coming to a theater near you.