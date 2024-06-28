John Waters Remembers Johnny Depp Hating Being A Teen Heartthrob The First Time He Got Really Famous
John Waters worked with a young Johnny Depp on Cry-Baby.
Actor Johnny Depp has had a long and wildly successful career as a character actor. Depp and Amber Heard's relationship has made countless headlines over the past few years, he's got plenty of acclaimed film roles on his resume. That includes John Waters' 1990 musical Cry-Baby, which some consider one of the greatest Johnny Depp roles. And that prolific filmmaker recently remembered Depp hating being a teen heartthrob the first time he got really famous.
Cry-Baby is a musical romantic comedy that is full of John Waters' unique sensibility and sense of humor. Johnny Depp plays the title character in the film, a delinquent youth in the 1950s. The Hairspray filmmaker spoke to IndieWire about his memories from that movie, including the mega fame that Depp was already experiencing (and hating). In his words:
There you have it. Sounds like Depp wasn't exactly happy with the lack of privacy that came with his 21 Jump Street fame. Of course, this was just the tip of the iceberg regarding the downside of fame, especially once Depp and Heard's defamation trial began.
John Waters' comments help to peel back the curtain on what Johnny Depp was like decades ago. Despite everything that has changed since that time, it does sound like the 61 year-old actor has been consistent about not loving megafame. After the defamation trial ended, Depp moved to Europe to have some privacy.
Later in that same interview, Waters spoke about how Depp was a heartthrob at the time, and how taking strange roles like Cry-Baby and Tim Burton's movies helped him shed that image. in his words:
Edward Penishands was a porn parody of Tim Burton's movie, which is still one of Johnny Depp's most iconic roles. And taking on more strange roles ultimately resulted in the actor having the career he did.
It should be interesting to see if/when Depp finally takes on another major Hollywood film project. He's been dipping his toes back in the industry, but hasn't booked any major roles since the defamation verdict was revealed. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.
