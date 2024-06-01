Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Lawyers Have Conflicting Takes Two Years After Cameras Were Let Into The Infamous Courtroom

Two years after the explosive courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, their legal teams remain divided on the impact of allowing cameras into the trial . The highly publicized defamation case, which reached a verdict in 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia, continues to leave lasting impressions on both sides and the court of public opinion.

The six-week trial saw the jury largely side with Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation in her Washington Post op-ed about surviving abuse. Though Heard didn’t mention Depp by name, the implications were unmistakable. Heard won one of her three counterclaims, resulting in an initial award of over $10 million in damages to Depp and $2 million to Heard. By the end of 2022, the two reached a settlement, with Heard paying Depp $1 million, which he donated to five different charities.

People recently caught up with Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney , and Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, Heard’s attorney, to reflect on the trial’s outcome and the media’s role. Vasquez emphasized the significance of winning in both the court of law and public opinion. In her words:

[The trial] showed that winning in the court of law is very important, obviously, but winning the court of public opinion is equally — if not more — important.

Bredehoft, however, remains critical of the decision to allow cameras in the courtroom. She argued that it was a “huge mistake” that led to social media users distorting the trial’s proceedings. She said:

Social media completely hijacked that trial.

According to Heard’s former attorney, they “fought hard” against having cameras present and now hope that future cases of a similar nature will avoid this pitfall.

Vasquez acknowledged the viral memes and online content that emerged from the trial but defended the transparency cameras provided. She added:

We should have an ability to see justice at work.

Vasquez told the publication that she believes public opinion was shaped by the credibility of the individuals involved and the evidence presented, not by social media manipulation. According to her, Depp’s decision to push for cameras was rooted in a desire for transparency and to connect with his fans.

Bredehoft said she holds a firm stance against cameras in cases involving sexual assault or domestic violence, hoping the trial serves as a lesson to avoid repeating such mistakes. Heard, in a statement following the verdict, expressed her disappointment, calling the outcome a setback for women who speak out against abuse. Conversely, Depp voiced hope that his pursuit of truth would help others in similar situations.

Both lawyers have maintained relationships with their clients post-trial. Vasquez and her team, including Benjamin Chew, stay connected with Depp through their group chat, “The Black Pearl.” Bredehoft and her daughter, who served as a paralegal during the trial, still communicate with Heard.

Reflecting on the trial’s societal impact, Vasquez believes it underscored the importance of due process. She added:

It was a wake-up call that due process exists for a reason, and we need to give individuals accused their proper day in court before judging them.

Bredehoft, however, hopes for a future reevaluation of the case in which society acknowledges its mistakes and extends support to Heard.

Depp, now 60, continues his creative comeback with his first post-trial movie, Jeanne du Barry , finally coming to the States . He is reportedly considering the prospects of returning to Hollywood in larger films and focusing on directing.

On the other hand, Heard is living a quieter life in Spain with her daughter. She appeared in an indie thriller and the Aquaman sequel filmed before the trial. The Drive Angry alum also made a rare public appearance recently to celebrate her birthday .

Vasquez expressed well wishes for both her former client and Heard. She concluded:

I think the way things have resolved for both of them is the right outcome. Johnny deserves every success and more that he's received as a result of this verdict. And I don't wish Ms. Heard any harm whatsoever, and I never will… I wish her peace, and I know that's what Johnny wishes her as well.

As the dust continues to settle, only time will reveal how the trial's impact will shape the legal and public perceptions of both parties. Even two years later, the Depp vs. Heard case remains a topic of conversation.