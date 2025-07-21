How Ariana Grande Reportedly Feels After Hearing That Ex-Fiancé Pete Davidson Is Expecting His First Child

Pete Davidson dropped some big news this past week, as he and girlfriend Elise Hewitt revealed that they’re expecting their first child together. With that, the former SNL star will become a father for the very first time. Various celebrities have since reached out to send their congratulations to the couple. Now, it seems there’s a report regarding the alleged feelings of one of Davidson’s former flames, Ariana Grande. Of course, Grande isn’t just any of Davidson’s exes, as the two were once engaged.

As far as the public can tell, Ariana Grande (32) and Pete Davidson (31) haven’t had much contact since they broke up years ago. There still seems to be positive feelings between the two, though. Davidson even expressed support for Grande after she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Wicked. Well, according to Daily Mail, Grande also has positive thoughts when it comes to Davidson’s impending fatherhood:

[Grande] is happy for Pete…. [She] doesn't know Elsie, she believes that Pete becoming a father is the exact thing that he needs in his life and that he will be a great dad.

To that point, the Bupkis star has been open about his desire to have a family, which is partially motivated by his father’s tragic death on 9/11. With that, Pete Davidson previously said it’s his “dream” to “have a child.” If the aforementioned insider is to be believed, Davidson isn’t the only one who has their sights set on becoming a parent. The source also had this to add in regard to the “7 Rings” singer:

[Grande] is hoping for the same good fortune to come her way someday in the future.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande met at the Met Gala in May 2018 and, roughly a week later, it was reported that they started dating. By June of that same year, Grande and Davidson became engaged, yet they ultimately broke off the engagement by that October. Around that time, Grande alluded to the breakup on social media, admitting that the situation was “very sad” and that she was trying to move forward as best she could. Of course, now, the two exes are in very different places in their lives.

Since 2023, the “One Last Time” performer has been dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. As for the Suicide Squad alum, he’s been dating Elise Hewitt since March 2025, and they revealed the latter’s pregnancy via a sweet post shared to Instagram. Among the sweet reactions from celebrities was a shoutout from Machine Gun Kelly, who expressed excitement over the prospect of setting up playdates between Davidson’s child and the baby daughter he himself recently welcomed with Megan Fox. Check out the IG post below:

It’s been sweet to see the sheer love and support that Pete Davidson and Elise Hewitt have received since announcing their baby news. The notion of Ariana Grande reportedly being excited for her ex and his new partner is sweet as well. As Hewitt’s pregnancy continues, it’s possible that fans and stars alike will continue to send her and Davidson positive vibes.