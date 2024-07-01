John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Has Lined Up A New Movie, And It Sounds Badass

After years of working as a stuntman/stunt coordinator, Chad Stahelski made his directorial debut in 2014 co-helming John Wick, one of the best action movies, with David Leitch. Stahelski went on to direct the following three John Wick movies on his own, and now he’s branching out with a variety of other filmmaking endeavors, including the Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot. Now there’s word that Stahelski has lined up yet another movie to work on, and this one sounds especially badass.

Per THR, Chad Stahelski will produce an English-language remake of the Indian Hindi-language movie Kill, which is being put together by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.The original flick, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September and be released theatrically in the United States on July 4, follows an army commando who boards a train to break up an arranged marriage forced upon the love of his life, only to find himself battling a gang of thieves terrorizing the passengers.

Chad Stahelski will produce the Kill remake alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87North Productions. It marks yet another collaboration stemming from the deal between production company, which Stahelski co-founded with Kelly McCormick, and Lionsgate. The John Wick movies have all been distributed by the studio, as will Highlander and Ballerina, the latter of which is the John Wick franchise’s first theatrical spinoff. Additionally, it was announced in January that Stahelski has official oversight on the John Wick and Highlander franchises across film and television.

No details were revealed on when the Kill remake will begin shooting, though considering that the original feature is only just about to open, I imagine it will need some time to shine on its own before this other version gets off the ground. Still, it’s good to hear that Stahelski will be able to lend his expertise to the English-language Kill in a producing capacity. This way, a lesser-known director can leave their stamp on the action movie, but also turn to Stahelski for assistance if need be.

As if producing Kill and all his John Wick and Highlander work wasn’t enough, Chad Stahelski’s has a lot of other projects coming down the pipeline, including the upcoming video game movie Ghosts of Tsushima, the Without Remorse sequel Rainbow Six and Netflix’s Black Samurai. What hasn’t been clarified yet if which of these many projects he’ll direct next. That said, Highlander is expected to be one of Lionsgate’s tentpole releases in 2026, so that stands the likeliest chance.

