'I Got A Very Strange Call From Al Pacino:' The Story Behind How Johnny Depp Ended Up Directing His Second Movie In 27 Years
What could make Johnny Depp opt to direct again?
Johnny Depp has a few projects on his plate at the time. One of those projects is a big gig for Depp – the historical drama Modì, which the star is both directing and producing. This marks the first directorial effort for the Pirates of the Caribbean star since he helmed 1997’s The Brave. Some may be wondering what prompted the Oscar nominee to get behind the camera again. Well, it would seem that the story behind his return to the director’s chair was set in motion by a call from collaborator Al Pacino.
Filmmakers would likely agree that it takes more than a notion to direct a movie. There’s a lot that goes into the job and, quite frankly, I’d say that not everyone is built for it (including myself). So one would think that it would take some substantial circumstances to make Johnny Depp decide to put on his proverbial director cap again. In regard to the call he ultimately received from the Scarface icon, Depp explained that there was only one way to respond to it:
Honestly, I don’t think many of us would be able to deny an appeal from someone of Al Pacino’s professional standing. At this point, though, it doesn’t seem like the Finding Neverland star regrets his decision to take the job. He actually went on to explain at the San Sebastian Film Festival (via Deadline) that his time working on Modì was an “infinitely more positive experience” compared to his work on The Brave. The multi hyphenate expanded on that with the following thoughts:
Production on Modì began in earnest around September 2023, and filming took place in Budapest and later Italy, before Johnny Depp’s film wrapped in November of that same year. The film highlights a brief pocket of time in the life of famed Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, as he seeks to evade police, decide on the future of his career and more. During this latest interview, the Dark Shadows star described himself as a “giant toddler” amid production. The cast stars Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead and features Stephen Graham and Al Pacino in supporting roles.
As much as he enjoyed the experience filming the biographical film, the Edward Scissorhands star mused that when it comes to directing he’ll “never do it again.” He quickly walked back that declaration just a bit, though, by saying that he “might” consider doing it again. Time will tell whether the seasoned performer actually decides to helm another motion picture. Still, I’d wager that if Al Pacino calls him up again to ask him to direct once more, the Rango star will, at the very least, consider it.
Right now, a North American release date has yet to be announced for Modì, so you might want to check the 2025 movie schedule in case it pops up there. You can also keep your eyes peeled for updates when it comes to Johnny Depp’s upcoming movies.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.