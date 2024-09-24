'I Got A Very Strange Call From Al Pacino:' The Story Behind How Johnny Depp Ended Up Directing His Second Movie In 27 Years

Johnny Depp has a few projects on his plate at the time. One of those projects is a big gig for Depp – the historical drama Modì, which the star is both directing and producing. This marks the first directorial effort for the Pirates of the Caribbean star since he helmed 1997’s The Brave. Some may be wondering what prompted the Oscar nominee to get behind the camera again. Well, it would seem that the story behind his return to the director’s chair was set in motion by a call from collaborator Al Pacino.

Filmmakers would likely agree that it takes more than a notion to direct a movie. There’s a lot that goes into the job and, quite frankly, I’d say that not everyone is built for it (including myself). So one would think that it would take some substantial circumstances to make Johnny Depp decide to put on his proverbial director cap again. In regard to the call he ultimately received from the Scarface icon, Depp explained that there was only one way to respond to it:

I got a very strange phone call from Al Pacino who said ‘Do remember this Modigliani project?’ and he said I should direct it. For some reason, Al saw me driving this strange machine. And when Pacino speaks, you listen, so I ran with it. But I had no idea what it would be until the pieces of the puzzle came together.

(Image credit: MGM)

Honestly, I don’t think many of us would be able to deny an appeal from someone of Al Pacino’s professional standing. At this point, though, it doesn’t seem like the Finding Neverland star regrets his decision to take the job. He actually went on to explain at the San Sebastian Film Festival (via Deadline ) that his time working on Modì was an “infinitely more positive experience” compared to his work on The Brave. The multi hyphenate expanded on that with the following thoughts:

When I was making The Brave 27 years ago, the last thing I wanted to do was attempt to make a film again. There was too much math. The mathematics was too much. You find yourself in this sort of structured hole.

More on Johnny Depp (Image credit: Vertical Entertainment) Johnny Depp’s Directing A New Movie. The Best Piece Of Advice The ‘Funny’ Actor Gave The Modi Cast

Production on Modì began in earnest around September 2023, and filming took place in Budapest and later Italy, before Johnny Depp’s film wrapped in November of that same year. The film highlights a brief pocket of time in the life of famed Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, as he seeks to evade police, decide on the future of his career and more. During this latest interview, the Dark Shadows star described himself as a “giant toddler” amid production. The cast stars Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead and features Stephen Graham and Al Pacino in supporting roles.

As much as he enjoyed the experience filming the biographical film, the Edward Scissorhands star mused that when it comes to directing he’ll “never do it again.” He quickly walked back that declaration just a bit, though, by saying that he “might” consider doing it again. Time will tell whether the seasoned performer actually decides to helm another motion picture. Still, I’d wager that if Al Pacino calls him up again to ask him to direct once more, the Rango star will, at the very least, consider it.

Right now, a North American release date has yet to be announced for Modì, so you might want to check the 2025 movie schedule in case it pops up there. You can also keep your eyes peeled for updates when it comes to Johnny Depp’s upcoming movies .