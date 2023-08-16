Depp V. Heard: What To Know About Netflix's Courtroom Docuseries Before You Watch

The timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship is one of nearly incomparable infamy when it comes to celebrity couples. It would reach its insurmountable peak of conflict and public interest when the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies took the Aquaman movies cast member, his ex-wife, to court with charges of defamation — a trial that fueled a monstrous media frenzy.

The widely publicized case and the viral attention it received is the focus of the new, limited documentary series, Depp v. Heard, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription just a little more than a year after the verdict (which is still debated to this day) was announced. Before the show offers a new side of the trial you thought you knew everything about, allow us to give you a glimpse of what you are in for.

The Docuseries Chronicles The Events Surrounding The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

After Amber Heard wrote an op-ed published by The Washington Post, claiming that she was a victim of physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband, Johnny Depp sought to clear his name in court. Depp v. Heard aims to analyze the history of the actors’ relationship (which started on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary), the evidence provided in the trial, and its most significant and popularized moments from a non-biased perspective. However, biases that were formed over the matter are a major point of interest in the series.

Depp v. Heard is essentially a compilation of footage captured during trial, combined with clips from YouTubers and online influencers offering their insights or blunt takes on the events. In fact, the way social media became largely involved in how the case was covered and how it may have shifted public opinion of the ordeal is the primary focal point of the docuseries.

A Primarily Earnest Tone With Flashes Of Humor

Some of the social media clips featured in the show aim to poke fun at certain moments from the trial — such as when Heard’s alleged defecation on Depp’s bed is brought up. However, those are the only remotely humorous moments to be found in Depp v. Heard, which never means to make light of the situation, but only includes the viral content to point out how the public would attempt make light of it and its most talked about moments.

Directed By Emma Cooper

Helming Depp v. Heard is Emma Cooper, who has pervious experience with Netflix original true crime documentaries, having produced 2019’s The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2019 and both produced and directed The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. The Australian filmmaker is also known for her work with U.K. television presenter Louis Theroux and the Peacock original true crime docuseries, Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell. Cooper spoke to Variety about the polarizing reception the new docuseries has already garnered, and also mentioned how examining the conversation surrounding the trial is her main intention.

Consists Of Three, Roughly Hour-Long Episodes

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial lasted six weeks and the docuseries condenses the events down to three episodes, highlighting the most crucial footage. Each part is shorter than hour’s length, ranging between 45 to 50 minutes, at most.

Depp V. Heard Is Rated TV-MA

Depp v. Heard is very much intended for mature audiences, with continuing references to domestic abuse and sexual violence, as well as coarse language. Therefore, the docuseries has received a TV-MA rating.

As of August 16, 2023, curious audiences can stream Depp v. Heard on Netflix now.