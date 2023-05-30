Lily-Rose Depp Reacts To Johnny Depp’s Post-Trial Movie Getting A Standing Ovation At Cannes

After spending the last couple of years in courtrooms more than he was in front of movie cameras, Johnny Depp has begun his “comeback project, and based on the response, he’s off to a pretty good start. His new film Jeanne du Berry premiered this month at the Cannes Film Festival and received a standing ovation. Clearly a lot of people are impressed but one person is pleased to see Depp doing well, his daughter, actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Johnny Depp's daughter was also at the Cannes Film Festival where the first few episodes of her new HBO drama The Idol premiered and made a splash. ET Canada spoke with the actress and said she’s very happy to see people embracing her father’s work, and they were both at Cannes to celebrate work they were proud of. Lily-Rose Depp said…

I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited. And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.

Jeanne du Berry sees Depp play King Louis XV and the film is about Jeanne Bécu, played by Maïwenn, who became mistress to the king. The film received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes, which is solid. It was two minutes longer than the standing ovation given to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Lily-Rose Depp received a standing ovation of her own after The Idol premiered at Cannes, the length of which was not recorded. She says this was the first time she had watched the show with an audience, so it was nice to see how people reacted. It’s unclear if the father and daughter were able to actually celebrate their successes together. The early reviews of The Idol are mixed. While it's difficult to judge the show as a whole after only seeing the first couple of episodes, not everybody is in love with what those episodes include.

The film marks the first major screen role for Johnny Depp since, what appears to be, the end of his ongoing legal battles involving ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp lost a libel lawsuit he brought against a UK newspaper that called him a wife-beater. He then won a defamation lawsuit he brought against Heard. Plans to appeal the verdict were dropped by both sides after a settlement arrangement was reached.

Time will tell just what the future of Johnny Depp’s career will look like. Jeanne du Berry may have been a hit at Cannes but that’s never a guarantee that the movie will succeed with a wide audience. For what’s worth Depp has said that he doesn’t “feel much further need for Hollywood,” indicating that he may not be looking for a wider comeback and could simply be happy making smaller movies going forward.