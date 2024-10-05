Johnny Depp's New Teeth Are Apparently Part Of A Big Overall Change The Actor Wants To Make For His Health And Career

Johnny Depp is known for his unique style and rebellious approach to life and more recently, has been going through a bit of a transformation. It's one that includes the star receiving a new set of teeth and is making more alterations. Apparently, the changes aren't iabout following the latest trend or making a fashion statement, though. Insiders say that Depp's decision to get a new set of teeth was a health necessity rather than a vanity project or a decision based on his 2024 movie schedule and is part of an overall plan for his health and career.

An inside source recently spoke to OK Magazine and claimed that the veteran 21 Jump Street star "had no choice" but to upgrade his teeth. Per this unnamed individual's assertion, the Oscar nominee's chompers had reportedly deteriorated to a dangerous level. The source said the actor’s oral health had declined to the point where it was affecting his overall well-being. They also added:

And his breath reeked. It was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease. … Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam.

Johnny Depp, 61, reportedly debuted his new look over the summer while vacationing in the Bahamas. Fans couldn't help but notice his gleaming new smile. This transformation comes after what has been described as "years of letting himself go," which included neglecting his oral health. A source explained that his deteriorating teeth showed how the Edward Scissorhands performer had been caring for himself—or, more accurately, how he hadn't been.

According to the same source, the Finding Neverland star has become "hyper-aware" of other areas of his health and appearance that need attention. After dealing with the high-profile fallout between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard , which included their televised court battle , it seems the Ed Wood actor is turning his focus inward, taking stock of the toll that stress, age, and lifestyle may have taken on his body and is still pushing forward with his Hollywood comeback . The source added:

He wants to build up muscle too and maybe some nip/tucks and why not? He’s finally going to do something about that pot belly, not to mention investing in some beauty rituals to polish his skin and hair and general appearance.

This alleged health “reboot” appears to align with Johnny Depp’s reemergence in the public eye, particularly at events. For instance, he appeared at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival, where he looked noticeably refreshed. The Hollywood heavyweight was in attendance promoting his first directorial effort in over 30 years , the upcoming film Modi – Three Days on the Wing of Madness. According to reports, Depp seemed put together and content, signaling a positive shift in his overall demeanor.

During a press event for Modi, which stars Al Pacino , Johnny Depp reflected on his character's challenges and how they parallel his life. The actor alluded to his legal issues with Amber Heard , stating, "I can say that I've been through a couple of things here and there. But I'm alright.”

The Public Enemies star has yet to comment publicly on his reported health kick, but it seems he's not just thinking about what’s next for his career but also how to maintain his well-being, which is understandable.

