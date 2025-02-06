Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Has Some Thoughts About Justin Baldoni’s Legal Strategy: ‘Usually You Would Not Do That’
Johnny Depp's lawyer opens up about the ongoing It Ends With Us legal battle.
In the weeks since Blake Lively filed her initial complaint against Justin Baldoni, there have been many lawsuits filed and lots of information has been revealed, and it's all going viral. So, this whole It Ends With Us situation is being compared to the notorious Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case. Now, Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, has opened up about Baldoni's legal strategy, calling it “bold,” “aggressive” and not something that is normally done.
Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew was asked about Baldoni’s recent amended complaint and the website the actor’s team created on Law & Crime - Sidebar with Jesse Weber. The host explained that he thought it was a “bold” move to do something like that, and then he asked the lawyer if this move was a good idea. In response, Chew said:
Jesse Weber explained that posting all this information not long after it was revealed that Lively and Reynolds were trying to get a gag order for Baldoni’s lawyer was quite the move. As Chew stated above, doing something like that is also apparently abnormal before a hearing begins.
Reiterating that point, he said:
Chew went on to say that he’d stay “agnostic” when it came to making claims about who might have the upper hand in this It Ends With Us battle. However, he did explain the value of both teams releasing audio and video – Baldoni’s team has dropped footage from the film as well as a voice message over the last few weeks to try and support his case. To that point, the lawyer explained:
Of course, a lot of text messages have been used on both sides of this battle. Lively’s initial complaint featured texts that tried to prove that Baldoni sexually harassed her and conducted a smear campaign against her. Then, the director’s suit against the New York Times as well as his lawsuit against his co-star and her husband Ryan Reynolds use texts to try and show exactly what happened and point to the idea that the actress and her team were cherrypicking information.
Overall, there’s a lot of information and lawsuits coming from both camps, and it’s overwhelming to keep track of it all. Chew’s comments seem to confirm that putting everything out there is a “bold approach.” However, he also noted that using evidence like audio and video files is very effective. Now, it’s time to wait and see how all this plays out in court.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
