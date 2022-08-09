Johnny Depp May Not Have Any Major Movie Franchises Right Now, But He Just Landed Another Seven-Figure Deal
Johnny Depp isn't returning to Pirates of the Caribbean, but big deals are coming his way.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle has lasted for years, and it's showing no signs of slowing down, despite the verdict of their defamation trial coming in months ago. Aside from the various appeals currently in process, there’s a ton of conversations about how each actor’s career will be affected by the controversy. Depp might not have any major movie franchises right now, but he just landed another seven-figure deal.
While Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal teams are still going full tilt, the Edward Scissorshands actor has been super active after seemingly being vindicated by the jury's verdict decision. He’s been keeping busy touring as a musician, while also preparing to film his first post-trial movie. And when Depp’s expected to get millions from Heard as a result of the trial, TMZ has revealed that he’s got another big payday. Namely by signing a new seven-figure deal to continue being the face of Dior’s fragrance Sauvage.
While no specific number was given, it sounds like Johnny Depp will be getting at least a million for returning as the official face of Dior’s Sauvage. The deal is expected to last several years, which should presumably include new advertisements and campaigns for the fragrance. The deal reportedly came together after Dior’s Greg Williams attended one of Depp’s recent performances alongside Jeff Beck.
In fact, Johnny Depp’s current musician schedule is already being referenced in the official social media accounts of Dior Beauty. Indeed, the cosmetics line posted a photo of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor backstage on tour. Check it out for yourself below,
Well, that didn’t take long. Of course, those paying close attention to Johnny Depp’s career in the wake of the defamation trial in Virginia might not be surprised by this turn of events. Shortly after Depp was found the victor in court, Dior paid a ton of money to re-air his olds Sauvage ads during primetime on network TV. And now that he’s signed another deal to be the face of the fragrance, smart money says we should expect more Dior/Depp on our screens in the near future.
Seven figures is a major payday, even for celebrities like Johnny Depp. And his new deal with Dior comes as millions are still on the line regarding his defamation case against Amber Heard. The verdict ordered the Aquaman actress was found guilty on 3 counts and ordered to pay her ex-husband $10 million. Meanwhile, Depp was found guilty on one count himself and is expected to pay Heard $2 million. But both teams of lawyers have filed appeals, so things still feel very much up in the air.
As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first post-trial movie. As for Amber Heard, she’s expected to appear in Aquaman 2, although it might not be that big of a role. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
