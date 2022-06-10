After Johnny Depp Won His Trial Against Amber Heard, Christian Dior Made A Primetime TV Statement

The long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might finally be slowing down, as the verdict for their defamation case in Virginia was revealed a week ago. While the Aquaman actress might chose to appeal this decision, it’ll be interesting to see how Depp’s career is ultimately bolstered by his victory in court. Bcause after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his trial against Heard, Christian Dior made a primetime TV statement.

The discourse surrounding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial hasn’t slowed down in the week since the verdict was read. Depp’s lawyers made comments about his name finally being cleared, and it looks like there’s some normalcy coming his way. Case in point: Christian Dior aired an old commercial starring the Edward Scissorhands actor during Wednesday’s primetime airing of MasterChef on Fox. Per this report by TMZ , it seems that brand isn’t trying to distance itself from Depp during this unprecedented time.

Johnny Depp signed a deal to the be the face of Dior’s scent Sauvage, which is the origin of the commercials that recently started making the rounds again. TMZ reached out to Dior for a statement about re-airing Depp’s ads, but they haven’t issued an official response. But with the actor returning to the TV and touring as a guitarist , things definitely seem to be looking up for him.

Being back on TV via Dior’s commercial definitely points at an upward trajectory for Johnny Depp in the wake of the lawsuit. This didn’t always seem like a possibility, especially after Depp lost his libel cast against the U.K. publication The Sun. Following that verdict he was promptly asked by Warner Bros. to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Since then he hasn’t done a ton of work, although Depp did recently start booking some new film roles . As for Grindelwald, there’s no guarantee that WB is officially moving forward with the final two movies in the planned franchise.