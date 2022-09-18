Johnny Depp May Not Want To Return For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, But He’s Certainly Game To Go Full Captain Jack Sparrow For The Fans

Though we’ve known for some time that Disney would be moving forward with new iterations of Pirates of the Caribbean that would not star Johnny Depp, the actor also made it clear during his defamation trial it would take “a million alpacas” and more to get him back to play Captain Jack Sparrow . Still, while he may not want to return for the next sequel (despite the still-viral Pirates of the Caribbean 6 petition ), he also is still game to embody the infamous character for fans.

In fact, in a recent video that went viral online, Depp brought up the line from the first Pirates film in which he and Keira Knightley. If you’re a Pirates of the Caribbean stan I know you know what scene I’m talking about (and if you’re not, we’re about to get into some 20-year-old spoilers). The two get stranded on a deserted island together, after which Captain Jack Sparrow decides to get very, very drunk. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Swann has concocted her own plan: burning all the rum, which led to the very quotable moment, below.

The post has more than 45K views on Facebook and has popped up on other platforms (via YouTube’s Ven’s Den ), which makes sense given the “Why is the rum gone?” line has become iconic in it its own right in the years since the film came out in 2002.

This isn’t the first time the actor has embodied the iconic character off of a Disney set and it’s unlikely to be the last. Previously, Depp popped up at Disneyland playing the character as boater on the franchise’s namesake ride road past. He’s also spoken out about bringing out Captain Jack Sparrow in public for the fans’ enjoyment before. revealing at the San Sebastian Festival that getting people to light up over the role is a particular delight.

I can travel with Captain Jack in a box - literally Captain Jack in a box - and when the opportunity is right and I'm able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line.

There's been a rallying cry from Depp's fans to bring back Captain Jack in contexts outside of viral videos like this one. A Disney exec has stated it has no plans to bring the character back into the fold, and again, Depp has not seemed interested in a return after allegedly getting dropped from Pirates and definitely getting dropped from Fantastic Beasts during the trial brouhahas with Amber Heard he's been a part of the last several years.

But I suppose if all fans get from "Captain Jack Sparrow" moving forward are some video moments, that's more than they could be getting.