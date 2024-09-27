'I've Been Through A Number Of Things': Johnny Depp Alludes To Brouhaha Of Court Case With Amber Heard In New Interview

While many of us grow up wishing to be famous, there's a definite downside to that level of notoriety, especially when one's personal struggles become a public matter. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as their battle in court was televised and made countless headlines. And Depp seemingly alluded to the brouhaha of his court case with Heard in a new interview, saying "I've been through a number of things."

After months of news coverage and reports from inside the courthouse, a verdict was given for Depp and Heard's defamation trial in September of 2022. Since then the Edward Scissorhands actor has been keeping a low profile, although Depp's comeback is seemingly upon us. The 61 year-old actor recently promoted his new movie Modi at a press conference (via THR), where he seemingly addressed the controversy. In his words:

I can say that I've been through a couple of things here and there. But I'm alright. I think we've all been through a number of things ultimately. Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera. Televised in fact. But we all experience and go through what we go through. Those things we're able to live remember and use.

There you have it. It sounds like Depp has a fairly good attitude about his past, including the drama with Heard that became so ingrained in the pop culture lexicon that Starbucks tip jars offered customers a chance to take a side. But everyone has struggles in their lives, and his comments seem to indicate that art can be created out of it.

The timing of this statement is no accident, as Depp directed Modi, his first directorial project in over two decades. While the Pirates of the Caribbean icon hasn't signed on for any big Hollywood projects since the defamation trial, he's been getting involved in film in other ways. That includes directing Modi, as well as starring in his first post-trial movie, Jeanne du Barry.

It remains to be seen how easily, if at all, Depp is able to return to the Hollywood scene in a significant way. There are definitely fans out there who are closely monitoring Johnny Depp's upcoming movies, and want to see him back in the mainstream space. Case in point: a fan petition for Depp to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow.

We'll have to see if Johnny Depp an Amber Heard are able to get out of the shadow of their legal battle. Both actors made sobering allegations of abuse against the other, remaining synonymous with the defamation case as a result.

Modi - Three Days on the Wings of Madness will be released in Italy on December 5th, but it's unclear when it's coming to the states. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.