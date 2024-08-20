Johnny Depp’s Directing A New Movie. The Best Piece Of Advice The ‘Funny’ Actor Gave The Modi Cast
Johnny Depp hasn't returned to Hollywood, but he's directing a movie with Al Pacino.
Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor, with Depp's best roles remaining part of the pop culture landscape. Although in recent years, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is perhaps most synonymous with his relationship with Amber Heard, and their long legal battle. After the Depp/Heard defamation verdict was revealed, he's been staying out of Hollywood, although he's got an upcoming movie which he's directing titled Modi. And actor Bruno Gouery revealed the best piece of advice the "funny" actor gave the cast.
Depp's directing gig on Modi includes some familiar faces including Al Pacino and Emily in Paris' Bruno Gouery. While speaking with ET about the new season (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), he revealed that the Edward Scissorhands icon dispenses plenty of advice that came from those he's worked with in the past. As Gouery explained:
Depp has taken some comedy roles during his years as an actor, including his chuckle-inducing run as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And it sounds like he's really bringing on the chuckles while working on Modi.
So what exactly is the advice that Depp dispensed to Gouery and company? He was asked by ET about the details, and he revealed the way that the 61 year-old actor/director put an emphasis on spontaneity on set. In his words:
There you have it. It sounds like Depp isn't someone who wants his actors to give identical performances for take after take. Instead, he's hoping for the cat of Modi to explore and play, allowing for more spontaneous performances to come out. Given his unique acting POV in projects like Pirates and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, this makes a great deal of sense.
It should be fascinating to see how his advice translates to the performances in Modi, and if the project encourages the actor/director to finally return to Hollywood. After all, Depp been living in Europe since the defamation verdict was revealed.
Modi is currently expected to hit theaters on December 5th, starting its run in Italy. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.