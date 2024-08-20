Johnny Depp’s Directing A New Movie. The Best Piece Of Advice The ‘Funny’ Actor Gave The Modi Cast

Actor Johnny Depp has had a long career as a character actor, with Depp's best roles remaining part of the pop culture landscape. Although in recent years, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is perhaps most synonymous with his relationship with Amber Heard, and their long legal battle. After the Depp/Heard defamation verdict was revealed, he's been staying out of Hollywood, although he's got an upcoming movie which he's directing titled Modi. And actor Bruno Gouery revealed the best piece of advice the "funny" actor gave the cast.

Depp's directing gig on Modi includes some familiar faces including Al Pacino and Emily in Paris' Bruno Gouery. While speaking with ET about the new season (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), he revealed that the Edward Scissorhands icon dispenses plenty of advice that came from those he's worked with in the past. As Gouery explained:

Johnny Depp is so funny. He's a funny guy. So he came to me and said 'Oh Bruno, I have to say something to you Marlon Brando used to say to me.' He imitates Marlon Brando and he gave be so much advice from Marlon Brando, from Terry Gilliam, from all those people he knew. So for me as an actor it's so precious. Because you've got so much advice from masters.

Depp has taken some comedy roles during his years as an actor, including his chuckle-inducing run as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). And it sounds like he's really bringing on the chuckles while working on Modi.

So what exactly is the advice that Depp dispensed to Gouery and company? He was asked by ET about the details, and he revealed the way that the 61 year-old actor/director put an emphasis on spontaneity on set. In his words:

He shared with me that you have to be in the instant, in the moment, with the instinct. And changing every time, every text is a new take. And he said to me 'I love when people forget the cell phone maybe, and you hear the cell phone. Because you have try and play with the instant.'

There you have it. It sounds like Depp isn't someone who wants his actors to give identical performances for take after take. Instead, he's hoping for the cat of Modi to explore and play, allowing for more spontaneous performances to come out. Given his unique acting POV in projects like Pirates and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, this makes a great deal of sense.

It should be fascinating to see how his advice translates to the performances in Modi, and if the project encourages the actor/director to finally return to Hollywood. After all, Depp been living in Europe since the defamation verdict was revealed.

Modi is currently expected to hit theaters on December 5th, starting its run in Italy. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.