Johnny Depp Opened Up At The Trial About The Moment He Knew His Relationship With Amber Heard Was Crumbling

Being a celebrity can have its downsides, especially when it comes to divorces and/or legal issues. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp know this all too well, as they’ve been making headlines for years over their break-up and the legal battle that followed. Both actors have taken the stand in the courtroom in Virginia , where Depp opened up about the moment he knew his relationship with Heard was crumbling.

The action in the courtroom for Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard has been explosive, especially since the public has been able to watch the proceedings unfold on television . Both he and Heard have made allegations of abuse against the other , while also pulling back the curtain on what their tumultuous relationship was like from the inside. While he was on the stand (per Insider ), Depp claimed that he realized things were going downhill after Heard was mad that he took off his own boots upon entering the house.

Apparently the former couple’s ritual involved the Aquaman actress taking off Johnny Depp’s boots for him when he arrived home. And when he took care of this himself while Heard was on the phone, she reportedly got upset afterward. As Depp recalled:

She said, ‘That’s my job. That’s what I do. You don’t do that.’ I did take pause, the fact that she was visibly shaken or upset that I had broken her rules or routine.

According to his testimony, this small moment was when Johnny Depp realized that things weren’t right with his relationship with Amber Heard. While this is far from the most dramatic story that he’s shared about their time together, it helps to paint a picture of what was seemingly going on in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s mind at the time of their marriage.

Later during his testimony, Johnny Depp further explained how things continued to get out of control following that confrontation about his boots with Amber Heard. Although it seems that one small moment really was an eye opener for the Edward Scissorhands actor. As Depp put it,

Once you notice something like that, you notice other tidbits, and things come out. And within a year, a year and a half, she had become another person, almost.

As previously mentioned, this moment is far from the most grueling story that Johnny Depp told during his days on the stand. He graphically testified about a violent incident that he alleges resulted in his finger being partially severed . Both legal teams also played audio of the other during fights – both verbal and physical. Clearly they’ve both been pulling no punches in the Virginia courtroom.

The trial is currently on a break, but there will no doubt be plenty of stories coming out once things resume. Particularly because Amber Heard is expected to return to the stand when things continue. And given the financial and professional stakes involved, the legal battle is sure to continue creating sparks.