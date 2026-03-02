New On Netflix, Prime Video And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 2 - 8)

How is it March already? Somehow, the first two months of the year are already gone, though they’ve given us some great new streaming movies and TV to enjoy along the way. March is certainly following suit, as, if you’re looking for something new to watch, there’s plenty to enjoy this week, from the long-awaited second season of a hit comedy to the newest look at one of the great classic characters of fiction.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Young Sherlock - March 4 (Prime Video)

Sherlock Holmes has been adapted for the screen as much as any character in fiction. Rarely, however, has it turned back the clock so far as to see Holmes before he became the world’s first consulting detective. Young Sherlock is produced by Guy Ritchie, who previously brought us two solid Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr.. Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as Holmes, who is a student at Oxford when he makes friends with James Moriarty.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

The Hunt - March 4 (Apple TV)

The Hunt is interesting because its road to streaming was an odd one. It was originally set to debut back in December for those with an Apple TV subscription, before the show was pulled following accusations of plagiarism. The series, which follows a battle of wills between two groups of men who come across each other while hunting in the woods, appears to have remained intact... though the credits have now been altered as they state the series is based on a book by Douglas Fairbairn.

(Image credit: NBC / Peacock)

Ted, Season 2 - March 5 (Peacock)

Seth MacFarlane’s Ted was something of a surprise hit when the first film debuted back in 2012. It did so well that a sequel film was quickly put in development. Those movies then spawned a series you can watch with a Peacock subscription. The first season came out over two years ago, so fans have been waiting a while for the continuation of this prequel story. But one has to imagine the laughs will continue.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vladimir - March 5 (Netflix)

Vladimir is a new Netflix series based on the book of the same name and stars the once and future Mummy star Rachel Weisz as a woman who becomes obsessed with a co-worker. Do I know this show will be great? No, but I have to admit I’m more than a little curious after the show released one of the most suggestive poster images in recent memory. I’ll be using my Netflix subscription to see just what this one has to offer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Dinosaurs - March 6 (Netflix)

Steven Spielberg and dinosaurs? Yes please. Every generation needs a top tier documentary about the history of dinosaurs, and the newest comes in the part of a four part Netflix series that’s produced by Spielberg, and is narrated by Morgan Freeman. One can expect cutting edge animation and the most accurate scientific information we have about these magnificent creatures.

(Image credit: Netflix)

War Machine - March 6 (Netflix)

My Prime Video subscription has been waiting for the newest season of Reacher, as I’ve had a distinct lack of Alan Ritchson beating the crap out of people on my TV. The good news, however, is that over on Netflix this week, we get War Machine, a movie that dares to ask the question, what if Jack Reacher fought an alien mech? I can’t wait to find out the answer.

There’s plenty more where this came from with the rest of March getting ready to bring us Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and One Piece as well as the follow-up to Jury Duty and more.