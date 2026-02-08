Nancy Meyers Is Coming Out With Her First Movie In Over A Decade. Here's What We Know So Far

It has been 11 years since Nancy Meyers’ last movie, The Intern, first hit theaters, but that will soon change. The prolific writer and director of some of the best romantic comedies, like Something's Gotta Give, The Parent Trap, and The Holiday, is working on her next theatrical release, and as a long-time fan of her work, I couldn’t be more excited.

Though details about the yet-to-be-named movie are being kept under wraps (possibly in one of Meyers’ iconic interiors), there’s already quite a bit about the highly anticipated project that I’ve been able to track down so far. That said, let’s break down everything we know about this mysterious upcoming movie, including its release date, cast, and what it could possibly be about.

(Image credit: Universal)

While there’s no title just yet, a release date has been set for Nancy Meyers’ new movie. In January 2026, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing it on Christmas Day 2027.

Though there’s currently no competition (this will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks and months), Meyers’ return to the big screen will be at the end of a stretch that includes the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, a new Lord of the Rings film, and the highly anticipated Frozen 3. The holiday season is going to be something next year.

Who Is Set To Appear In Nancy Meyers’ New Movie?

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Over the years, Nancy Meyers has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. From a young star-in-the-making, Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap, to Jack Nicholson and the late Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, to the likes of Meryl Streep, Alex Baldwin, and Robert De Niro, she has experience with Hollywood's elite. Well, it sounds like she’ll be up to the task of directing these stars, as reported in the same Deadline article from above:

Penélope Cruz

Owen Wilson

Kieran Culkin

Jude Law

Emma Mackey

At one point, the movie was supposed to feature performances by the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Michael Fassbender, and Adam Driver, but those appearances fell apart over the years, opening the door for the cast seen above.

What Is Nancy Meyers’ New Movie About?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As of February 2026, nothing has been announced about the plot for Nancy Meyers’ first movie in over a decade, but Variety has reported that this is believed to be a new take on a project the beloved filmmaker was trying to get off the ground back in 2022. Back then, as reported by Deadline, Paris Paramount would focus on an “above-the-line filmmaking duo” reuniting after an earlier romance fell apart.

Though it seemed like Meyers’ first movie since The Intern (not counting her 2020 short-film The Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), which was released on Netflix during COVID) was building up steam back then, it was reported by Deadline and other outlets that the filmmaker and Netflix couldn’t come to terms on the budget, and things simply fell apart in 2023. At the time, the budget was believed to be in the ballpark of $130 million, but Meyers was aiming for something higher at $150 million. It’s not yet known how large or small of a budget she’ll be working with now that the project has shifted over to Warner Bros.

This Isn’t The First Time Nancy Meyers Has Had An Untitled Project

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Sony Pictures)

As mentioned above, it’s still not yet known what Nancy Meyers’ next movie will be titled (I can’t say whether or not the Paris Paramount name will stick, especially with everything going on between Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, and Netflix right now). However, this isn’t the first time one of Meyers’ movies went pretty far without having a proper name, as one of her most decorated and beloved rom-coms did the same.

While digging through Meyers’ Instagram (seriously, her page is a must for fans of her movies and her iconic kitchens), I found a post from 2023 where she shared the following picture of the wrap gift given to the cast and crew following production on Something’s Gotta Give. Though the shirt with a cheeky comment on her untitled film is great and all, it’s the caption that made me laugh:

We always give gifts at the end of a movie. This was one of the ones on Something’s Gotta Give. Unfortunately, I still hadn’t thought of a title even at wrap. When I first started making movies all the wrap gifts only came in men’s sizes. Useless. On my next film, I asked if they could order some in women’s sizes. I was looked at with utter confusion. The tag on this one says “For her”. One small step…

If you know how to get one of those shirts, please let me know, as I’m a sucker for odd movie memorabilia like that.

How To Watch The Rest Of Nancy Meyers’ Movies (As A Director)

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

With a little less than two years until we see Nancy Meyers’ return to the big screen with her star-studded movie, we have plenty of time to go back and revisit her best movies (or watch them for the first time). That being said, I’ve put together a list of all her directorial efforts and where to find them online. Get to watching…

You probably have noticed that Baby Boom, Father of the Bride, and several other big movies are missing from this list, but since Meyers was only credited as a screenwriter for those, I had to leave them off.

I cannot wait to hear more about Nancy Meyers’ next project, and I plan on keeping my ear to the ground so I don’t miss any updates in the coming weeks and months. But until then, there are still plenty of great releases coming to the 2026 movie schedule, including some romantic comedies I don’t plan on missing…