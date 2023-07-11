The Johnny Depp Trial May Be Over, But Amber Heard’s Still Embroiled In Another Legal Battle

It’s almost hard to believe it, but it’s been a year since Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ’s legal battle was in the courts. The defamation verdict was largely in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s favor, and the jury initially ordered his ex to pay a whopping $15 million. Their legal teams eventually settled on a smaller sum, while both actors sought privacy in Europe. And while their trial might be over, Heard is still embroiled in another legal battle related to the case. Let’s break it all down.

Amber Heard’s ongoing legal issue is actually related to the defamation case. Specifically her insurer, who was seemingly responsible for helping her pay Depp. Radar Online procured court documents which indicated that the company New York Marine and General Insurance Co. isn’t dropping their case against the Aquaman actress. And it's related to the millions she was originally ordered to pay her ex.

Per the documents, New York Marine and General Insurance Co. acknowledged that it has a $1 million policy with Heard, which included defamation. But the legal battle is related to some specific provisions. Specifically, that they weren’t liable for the money if Amber Heard had “wilfully” committed any wrongdoing. The company is arguing that she did exactly that related to the defamation case with Johnny Depp, and that she was both “willful” and “malicious”

For her part, Amber Heard is firing back with a countersuit of her own. So while Depp and Heard’s team were able to settle on the payout, the case itself continues to have legal consequences. According to the actress, the company agreed to pay $1 million dollars with no restrictions.

It remains to be seen how this latest legal situation ultimately shakes out, but it’s definitely going to turn heads that the defamation case continues to have legal consequences. Since the public could watch Depp and Heard’s time in court on TV , it really dominated pop culture as a whole. And both actors have continued to make headlines over the last year.

It remains to be seen how this legal battle plays out, but it’s just the latest example of the way the defamation case continues to affect Amber Heard. Since the verdict was announced, the Aquaman actress has moved to Spain in order to have some anonymity with herself and her daughter. And while she was laying low over the last year, Heard is returning to the public eye thanks to a new movie premiere , as well as her upcoming role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.