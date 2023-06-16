Why It Was So ‘Healthy’ For Amber Heard To Move To Spain After The Johnny Depp Trial, Per One Insider

It’s almost hard to believe, but it’s been a year since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ’s defamation trial came to an end. The defamation verdict was largely in Depp’s favor, although both actors were found guilty by the jury. In the months the pair of celebs have both moved abroad, albeit in different European countries. And now we may know why it was so “healthy” for Heard to move to Spain after the trial, per one insider. Let’s break it all down.

The Depp/Heard trial was covered widely by the press, but fans could also watch it play out on their TV thanks to cameras in the courtroom. Heard moved to Spain after the trial , where she’s seemingly able to get some much needed privacy. And an anonymous insider recently spoke to Us Magazine about why this was the right move for the Aquaman star. In their words:

The trial was watercooler conversation, and the energy around it was so intense. [Amber] felt like people were always talking about her and just needed to get away. She’s still recovering from the trauma of the trial, but it’s been so healthy to get away from all the noise.

That makes a great deal of sense. Dealing with a legal battle as a public figure is often difficult, but there was a giant worldwide microscope on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the midst of the defamation trial. As such, the 37 year-old actress needed some time away from the public eye. And really, who could blame her?

This insider look into Heard’s life shows how she’s been trying to move on in the wake of the defamation trial. While she was originally ordered to pay her ex a whopping $15 million , both actors’ legal teams eventually settled on a smaller sum. Depp has donated the money he won to charity , while also seeking some anonymity across the pond.

In the past year there have been a number of rumors about both actors. It was reported that Amber Heard had quit Hollywood for good, but she’s actually preparing to celebrate her first post-trial movie. Plus there's the forthcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where she’ll reprise her DC character. Although it’s unclear how large Mera’s role will be this time around.

While the Rum Diary actress has seemingly been enjoying her privacy in Spain, it should be interesting to see if/how she steps back into the public eye. Heard expected to attend the premiere of her new movie In The Fire. Will she do press for Aquaman 2, or follow Ezra Miller’s Flash example and excuse herself? Only time will tell.