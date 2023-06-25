Amber Heard Is All Smiles In Her Red Carpet Return For In The Fire One Year After Trial With Johnny Depp

It’s been over a year since the verdict was reached in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ’s defamation and, since then, the two have started new chapters in their lives. Heard, for her part, has been keeping a relatively low profile in the aftermath of her legal entanglements. Now, however, it would seem that the mother of one was ready to step into the spotlight again, at least for a little while. She celebrated the premiere of her latest movie, In the Fire, this weekend, and she was all smiles as she took in the atmosphere on the red carpet.

The 37-year-old actress was one of several stars who was present at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy this weekend. Her new period piece was celebrated on Saturday, and she had more than a few memorable moments as paparazzi snapped photos. The Drive Angry alum walked the carpet in a long black dress, which included a belt that was wrapped around her waist. While at the event, she engaged with fans, enthusiastically signing autographs. You can see that for yourself in the photo below:

(Image credit: Vianney Le Caer/Deadline via Getty Images)

In the Fire marks the first movie that Amber Heard has promoted since her highly publicized legal battle with her former husband. The production is a supernatural thriller that’s set in 1899 and sees Heard play an American psychiatrist who travels to Colombia to handle a situation involving a disturbed child. When she arrives, the doctor ultimately gets more than she bargained for – not just from the young boy but from the townspeople who think he’s the devil.

While hanging out at the premiere, the actress also rubbed shoulders with at least one other actor. That person was William Baldwin, who was also at Taormina to promote his newest feature film, Billie’s Magic World. The two stars appeared to have a nice time chopping it up, based on the following photo:

(Image credit: Vianney Le Caer/Deadline via Getty Images)

Amber Heard’s latest public appearance comes on the heels of months filled with rumors regarding her future in the entertainment industry. Back in May, an insider claimed that she’d “quit Hollywood.” Nearly a month after being spotted taking photos with fans, Heard broke her silence on the speculation, confirming, at that time, that she was still planning to work on projects moving forward.

More on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (Image credit: ABC News) Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has been busy both personally and professionally. When it comes to the former, he recently donated the money he received in his trial settlement to charity. He also celebrated the premiere of his first post-trial movie, Jeanne du Barry, at the Cannes Film Festival, where he received a standing ovation. Sources say that Deep is feeling good about his career and is looking forward to taking on more work.