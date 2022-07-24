Johnny Depp's Ex Kate Moss Explains Why She Spoke On The Stand During His Defamation Trial

For weeks, the public watched as the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard played out. Many were deeply focused on the accounts of alleged abuse that both stars gave while on the stand though, of course, many were also all ears when it came to what other high-profile individuals had to say. One such person who testified during the trial was Depp’s former girlfriend, Kate Moss. The model and fashion mogul was very supportive of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the midst of his legal battle with Heard and, now, she’s discussing why she took the stand.

Kate Moss appeared at the weeks-long trial to speak on allegations that Johnny Depp, who she dated between 1994 and 1998, pushed her down a flight of stairs. While on the stand, she asserted that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any kind of stairs.” (She was also mentioned in court by Heard in relation to that viral fist bump moment.) Moss was asked, during an interview with BBC radio’s Desert Island Discs about her decision to support Depp and fashion designer John Galliano when both were embroiled in controversies. In regard to the former, Moss doubled down on what she said in court:

I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice… I know the truth about Johnny, I know he never kicked me down the stairs... I had to say that truth.

She provided similar sentiments when it came to her support of John Galliano, who was accused of making anti-semitic remarks while drunk in 2010. The model, who’s been featured in campaigns for Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more, acknowledged that Galliano had an alcohol problem but believes that he’s “not a bad person.”

In terms of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss continued to show support for the actor even after she appeared in court. Following her testimony at the trial, Moss headed to the other side of the pond to see his rock show. The star was performing at Royal Albert Hall in London alongside his friend, guitarist Jeff Beck.

The business mogul isn’t the only ex to have spoken up for the actor during his legal battles. Former girlfriend Winona Ryder supported him (without appearing in court) amid his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper in 2020. The Beetlejuice icon submitted a statement to the court in which she refuted claims of violent behavior on her ex’s part. She said “the idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved.”

Johnny Depp lost the libel case, though he did receive a favorable verdict in the defamation case. The jury awarded him $15 million (now $8.3 due to the punitive damages being lowered). The actor was next set to stand trial due to assault-related cases, though Depp and the plaintiff settled out of court .