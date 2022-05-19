Johnny Depp's Lawyer Got Asked About Those Rumors She's Dating The Pirates Of The Caribbean Star

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been going on for years, but things have really heated up since the defamation trial began in Virginia. Countless headlines have come out of the courtroom, as the public was able to watch the proceedings from the comfort of their own TV . There’s been an ongoing rumor that Depp is actually dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez, and now she actually got asked about seeing the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The public has been combing through every second of footage from the Virginia courtroom where Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation. There are a number of TikToks devoted to Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, which zoom in on every interaction that she has with her client in court. And TMZ revealed that Vaquez was asked about the rumor by a paparazzi recently while leaving the Virginia courtroom. She kept it professional, not answering verbally and only offering a quick smile to the crowd.

Given the seriousness of the defamation case (including the millions of dollars involved), it’s somewhat surprising that someone actually asked Camille Vasquez about those Johnny Depp rumors. After all, she seemingly has bigger fish to fry– recently cross-examining Amber Heard herself as she returned to the stand.

The rumors surrounding Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez just show how invested the general public is with the ongoing defamation case in Virginia. This is partly because of the two celebrities involved, but also because the footage is so readily available for fans to consume. And plenty of moments from the trial have gone viral as a result , including the grueling testimonies of both Depp and Amber Heard. Folks are making their opinions known about the trial, both online and in person via Starbucks tip jars .

To get a better understanding of the rumors about Johnny Depp and his lawyer, one only has to head to TikTok . There are countless clips from the courtroom which have made their way online, with people out there examining every interaction between Camille Vasquez and the Edward Scissorhands star. Check it out for yourself below,

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was kickstarted after the Aquaman actress wrote a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. While it didn’t mention her ex-husband by name, it quickly became obvious who she was referencing. That’s when the lawsuits started being thrown around; Depp suing her for millions, while she’s counter suing for even more.

While Johnny Depp lost his libel case against the U.K. publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater”, now the legal battle has come stateside. And it’s been an explosive time in court, with both actors alleging physical abuse by the other. We’ll just have to see how the jury ultimately decides.