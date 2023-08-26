Johnny Depp’s Tourmate Alice Cooper On Whether He Was Hesitant To Work With Him Following His Defamation Trial With Amber Heard
While we all might have been discussing the Depp v. Heard trial, the famous frontman says he "avoided" it.
Johnny Depp is recognized by many as a seasoned character actor, acclaimed for his best roles, such as Edward Scissorhands and Jack Sparrow. However, for a generation, his illustrious career spanning decades has been overshadowed in recent years by the widely discussed legal dispute with Amber Heard. As Depp navigates a slow Hollywood "comeback," Alice Cooper, arock icon and Depp’s fellow Hollywood Vampires bandmate, candidly shares insights into his collaborative partnership with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He specifically sheds light on whether he had any hesitations about working with the embattled star after the defamation lawsuit.
Alice Cooper, who is 75 years old, shared insights into the dynamic with his famous bandmate while speaking with Vulture about their recent Hollywood Vampires Tour. He disclosed that the highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny and Amber Heard wasn't a primary focus during their tour and that he did not have a moment's hesitations working with the actor again. He also admitted to having made a joke about the situation amid the tour and name-dropped another former couple that's been wrapped up in a legal situation. Cooper told the outlet:
The legendary rockstar candidly discussed his feelings on the televised trial, which unfolded in Virginia and resulted in a verdict that found Heard responsible for defamation. Regarding the trial's impact on their tour, the “Schools Out For Summer” performer mentioned that he couldn't recall any discussions about the court proceedings while they were on the road. He notes:
Over the summer, Johnny Depp joined the Hollywood Vampires on tour. The band, formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, features the famous eye-liner-wearing Glam Rocker as the frontman and the Black Mass actor on guitar. Cooper has never been one to mince words, and it remains to be seen how his candid and unfiltered comments on the matter will be received. Since the defamation trial's conclusion, Depp has largely focused on his musical pursuits. However, there have been discussions about potential concerns among his bandmates regarding his drinking habits.
The Hollywood Vampires' tour experienced several cancellations, with some allegedly linked to the Alice in Wonderland star. A handful of shows were rescheduled in May due to the Oscar nominee's ankle injury. Likewise, in July, a Budapest performance was called off moments before the band's scheduled appearance, citing the Fantastic Beasts alum's reported illness as the reason. These instances are just a few examples of the recent concert cancellations that have occurred.
It's difficult to say whether fans are equally enthusiastic about embracing Johnny Depp without hesitation, akin to Alice Cooper. Depp has been actively involved in music and a few initial projects following the trial while also choosing his Hollywood endeavors sparingly. His first post-trial movie, Jeanne du Barry, premiered at Cannes earlier this year, and he's set to direct a film produced by Al Pacino. Despite fans' desire to witness Depp's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean series, no confirmation has surfaced regarding such a development. In the interim, consider exploring the schedule of 2023 new movie releases to map out your upcoming cinematic experiences.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
