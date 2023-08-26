Johnny Depp’s Tourmate Alice Cooper On Whether He Was Hesitant To Work With Him Following His Defamation Trial With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is recognized by many as a seasoned character actor, acclaimed for his best roles, such as Edward Scissorhands and Jack Sparrow. However, for a generation, his illustrious career spanning decades has been overshadowed in recent years by the widely discussed legal dispute with Amber Heard . As Depp navigates a slow Hollywood "comeback," Alice Cooper, arock icon and Depp’s fellow Hollywood Vampires bandmate, candidly shares insights into his collaborative partnership with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He specifically sheds light on whether he had any hesitations about working with the embattled star after the defamation lawsuit.

Alice Cooper, who is 75 years old, shared insights into the dynamic with his famous bandmate while speaking with Vulture about their recent Hollywood Vampires Tour. He disclosed that the highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny and Amber Heard wasn't a primary focus during their tour and that he did not have a moment's hesitations working with the actor again. He also admitted to having made a joke about the situation amid the tour and name-dropped another former couple that's been wrapped up in a legal situation. Cooper told the outlet:

Not at all. If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened. He was just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?’ For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right? It’s because of the fame of both people. The best thing I said about the whole thing was, ‘They should do a remake of War of the Roses with Johnny and Amber.’ Who’s not gonna go see that? I’m going to see that! To make it even better, make their lawyers Angie and Brad. All you need is a really funny director, and that’s gonna be a monster hit.

The legendary rockstar candidly discussed his feelings on the televised trial, which unfolded in Virginia and resulted in a verdict that found Heard responsible for defamation. Regarding the trial's impact on their tour, the “Schools Out For Summer” performer mentioned that he couldn't recall any discussions about the court proceedings while they were on the road. He notes:

I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared. I never watched a moment of the trials. It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing. I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens. I turned it right off and said, ‘Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.’

Over the summer, Johnny Depp joined the Hollywood Vampires on tour. The band, formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, features the famous eye-liner-wearing Glam Rocker as the frontman and the Black Mass actor on guitar. Cooper has never been one to mince words, and it remains to be seen how his candid and unfiltered comments on the matter will be received. Since the defamation trial's conclusion, Depp has largely focused on his musical pursuits. However, there have been discussions about potential concerns among his bandmates regarding his drinking habits.

The Hollywood Vampires' tour experienced several cancellations, with some allegedly linked to the Alice in Wonderland star. A handful of shows were rescheduled in May due to the Oscar nominee's ankle injury. Likewise, in July, a Budapest performance was called off moments before the band's scheduled appearance, citing the Fantastic Beasts alum's reported illness as the reason. These instances are just a few examples of the recent concert cancellations that have occurred.