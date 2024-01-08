'I'm Standing There And The Verdict Comes In': Jonathan Majors Just Broke His Silence After Mixed Verdict Came Down In Court

It's been quite the year for actor Jonathan Majors. In 2023 his career was skyrocketing, thanks to playing the antagonist in both Creed III and Ant-Man 3. But in April Majors was arrested and charged with a variety of different potential crimes. Fans have been following Majors' legal issues for months, and eventually he was convicted of both assault and harassment. And now the 34 year-old actor has broken his silence since taking that loss in court.

After months of headlines, Majors was convicted of assault and harassment related to his former relationship with ex Grace Jabbari. Marvel Studios fired him from the role of Kang as a result, and now he's spoken about his legal issues. In an interview with ABC, the Lovecraft Country actor revealed his reaction to being convicted, saying:

I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'

Clearly there's a sense of disbelief, especially considering how successful Majors' career has been prior to this legal shakeup. He doesn't seem to think there was enough evidence against him, but that didn't stop a jury of his peers from deciding he was guilty. And now there's the question about what he'll be sentenced do sometime down the road.

Despite how things ultimately shook down in the courts, Majors also shared with ABC about some of the ways he feels lucky. As he put it:

I'm really blessed. I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I'm standing.

The situation is ongoing, but the stakes certainly feel high for the actors' personal and professional life. It's unclear if/when we'll be able to work in Hollywood again, especially depending on what his punishment ends up being for the charges he was found guilty on.

Ever since he was arrested, fans have been debating who could replace Majors as Kang in the MCU. After all, his character was set up as the next Thanos-level villain for the shared universe. The most popular rumor is that Colman Domingo might be taking on the role, but that hasn't been officially confirmed by the studio just yet. We'll just have to see what Marvel has up its sleeve.

Throughout his interview with ABC, Jonathan Majors has maintained his innocence, despite the way the verdict ultimately came down. His legal team tried to poke holes in Grace Jabbari's story about what happened that fateful night, but he was ultimately found guilty. While he claims their relationship was indeed toxic, he doesn't take responsibility for any physical abuse.

