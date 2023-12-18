Jonathan Majors' Assault Trial Has Reached A Verdict

Actor Jonathan Majors' star power was steadily growing over the last few years, thanks to starring roles in blockbusters like Creed III and Ant-Man 3. But things came to a screeching halt when Majors was charged with assault and more in March related to a confrontation with his ex. After appearing in court his month, a verdict on the charges has officially been decided.

Jonathan Majors' legal issues have been playing out in front of the public's eyes, with fans especially curious given his ongoing role in the MCU. THR has revealed the verdict of his trial against ex-Grace Jabbari, and he's been found guilty in third-degree assault, as well as harassment. He is also "found not guilty of one of the counts in assault in the third degree", as well as aggravated harassment in the second degree. Majors is expected to be sentenced in the New Year on February 6th.

Since he was charged with a number of different counts, this verdict is a mixed bag for the 34-year-old actor. But Majors' legal team has been working hard, and this is likely not the outcome they were hoping for. But he was found innocent of two charges, and guilty for the other two.

The verdict was reportedly made after a six-person jury deliberated for over four hours. Majors' girlfriend Megan Goode was reportedly there supporting him as the verdict was revealed. Only time will tell how serious the punishment ends up being, and how the court's ruling ultimately impacts his career moving forward.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Lovecraft Country actor has already had a few notable setbacks as a result of this legal issue. The US Army dropped Majors from an ad that would have featured him, and he also backed out of a few projects. Of course, the biggest question surrounding what's next is related to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After debuting in the first season of Loki as He Who Must Remain, it was revealed that Jonathan Majors' Kang would be the next Thanos-level villain for the shared universe. Ant-Man 3's credit scene teased that he'd be playing multiple variants of his character, which makes the recent verdict all the more concerning. Fans have been offering options of who could replace Majors as Kang, but the studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest.

While the verdict is sure to go viral quickly, there are still a number of questions about what it all means. Exactly what Majors will be sentenced to is a mystery, as is the state of his career and role in the MCU. And as such, the public will have to continue watching as it all shakes out in front of us. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.