Jonathan Majors Makes Titanic Reference While Explaining How His Legal Issues Have Impacted Wife Meagan Good’s Career

Jonathan Majors is speaking candidly about how his highly publicized legal troubles have affected not only his life–it derailed several planned projects following a conviction for assault –but the career of his wife, actress Meagan Good. With his new film Magazine Dreams finally hitting the 2025 movie schedule , the former Marvel star opened up about the toll the past year has taken—and he didn’t shy away from metaphor, likening his situation to one of the most famous sinking ships in movie history: The Titanic.

In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, a clip of which was posted to the show’s Instagram , Jonathan Majors opened up about the emotional and professional ups and downs he and his wife have been through. In the clip, the Devotion star talked about his worries that his wife might leave and how he tried to help her get ready for the public attention their relationship would attract. He even referenced that dramatic scene between Jack and Rose in Titanic, saying:

All the time. … I told her from the jump, this ‘gon be crazy. This ‘gon be wild.’ … We’re in a relationship, now we’re in a marriage. I’ll keep it straight. We have moments of like, ‘Hey babe, it’s cool. I love you more than I can imagine, but this ship’s going down.' I’m Jack. You let go of me and you go get it. That was a big thing.

While the Titanic analogy might be dramatic, it paints a clear picture of the kind of pressure the couple has endured. Majors, who was found guilty of assault and harassment in late 2023, shared that from the beginning, he warned Good that the journey ahead would be rough. Still, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress stood by his side—something that came at a real cost to her career. The Creed III star continued:

She took so many hits because of it, and I don’t think she’d mind me saying — yeah, they weren’t announcing it. She lost endorsements. We got uninvited to stuff, you know? She got uninvited to stuff, because she had shown just how down she was. And they knew, if Meg is coming, J is coming. I’m coming. Yeah, she took an incredible hit. And then just walking around. Because a lot of our work is just socializing, you know what I mean?

Despite all of that, Majors made it clear that Meagan Good has been a source of strength for him throughout everything. He recounted:

She’s stronger than me. You know, she kept me up and continues to keep me up. Before we walked in here, she’s prayin’. ‘Come on, come on.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah.’

The couple went public with their relationship in 2023 , not long after the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor was first arrested. Their relationship has been closely watched, with folks wondering where the relationship stands in light of the allegations and the subsequent trial that resulted in a conviction on two misdemeanor charges. Despite the media spotlight, the couple has remained publicly united.

While the Lovecraft Country alum has largely avoided detailed commentary on his legal proceedings, his recent interview has given us a small view into how the fallout has affected his inner circle. For Meagan Good, whose career spans over two decades in film and television, her partnership with the controversial actor has clearly come with both personal and professional sacrifices.

Magazine Dreams is finally out in theaters. This indie drama had some Oscar buzz before it got delayed because of Jonathan Majors' legal issues. It'll be interesting to see how people react to his attempted comeback. One thing's for sure, though: Meagan Good has had his back the whole time, even when things were looking really rough.