Rumors Are Swirling About Jonathan Majors’ Possible Kang Replacement, And It’s A Great Choice

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to both movies and shows streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But there's been some major changes lately, as the studio parted ways with Jonathan Majors after the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment. Since then the fans have been wondering if a new actor will take on the mantle of Kang, with the Marvel keeping its cards close to the chest. Rumors are swirling about Majors' possible Kang replacement, and the name is a great choice.

Since he was expected to be the next Thanos-level threat to the MCU, fans began debating which actors could replace Majors as Kang for months. A new rumor circulating online (via ComicBook) is that the great Colman Domingo is the actor the studio is approaching. And given his outstanding body of work, I think he's a great choice to step into the role.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that we've already seen a number of different forms of Kang in the MCU, previously played by Jonathan Majors. As such, his replacement needs to be a versatile actor who can carve out variants of the same character for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Colman Domingo has had a long career in film and stage, winning an Emmy for his role in Euphoria and being nominated for both a Tony and Olivier award. Other credits include his recent role in the new The Color Purple, as well as AMC's Fear The Walking Dead. Because of how talented and versatile he is, he definitely has the chops to play Kang in an upcoming Marvel movie or two.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course, this is just a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. Still, Colman Domingo seems like a great choice to play Kang... as long as he's interested in the gig. Another popular choice by fans was John Boyega, who made it clear he has no interest in taking on the role. Only time will tell how it all shakes out, but Marvels are going to be invested and theorizing about Kang's future until the studio finally reveals it's plans.

Jonathan Majors debuted as Kang aka He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki, and made a strong opinion. He'd go on to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, serving as the movie's primary antagonist. But Ant-Man 3's credits scene revealed that there's an entire colosseum full of Kang variants, who will presumably be raising hell sometime in the future.

