Someone Dropped A Script Online Claiming Its Avengers: Kang Dynasty, And The Scrapped Movie Sounds Bananas

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The fandom is always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, especially crossover projects like The Avengers. Someone "leaked" a script claiming to be a drag of the scrapped movie The Kang Dynasty, and it's pretty bananas. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but that developing movie was created as The Kang Dynasty was dropped. This was unprecedented for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and was presumably related to Jonathan Majors being fired from the role. If this script that made its way to reddit is legit, there were some big concepts at play before the blockbuster got dropped.

This possible draft for The Kang Dynasty is truly wild from the start. Directly following Ant-Man 3's ending, Jonathan Majors' characters is thrown through the multiverse. Eventually the colosseum of Kangs we saw perform a blood ritual involving Fox's cast of X-Men characters, and things only get crazier from there.

Some other highlights from this alleged "leak" include all three Spider-Men once again teaming up, following the wild success of No Way Home. We also get the long-awaited return of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, as well as another opportunity for Deadpool and Wolverine to team-up. Given just how much money Deadpool 3 made at the box office, the latter feels pretty much inevitable.

Of course, it's important to take this rumored script with a grain of salt. Marvel's security is notoriously tight, so an entire draft leaking would be a shock. It's also important to note that we're on the eve of April Fool's Day, in which plenty phony reports arrive online. But while anticipation is building for what's to come with Doomsday, there are countless questions about what The Kang Dynasty would have brought us.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When the Creed III actor was fired from the MCU, fans originally debated who could replace Majors as Kang. But instead it seems like the studio is pivoting away from that plot altogether, despite the character's status as the Big Bad being teased throughout Ant-Man 3 and two seasons of Loki.

This alleged leak comes shortly after Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a long live stream. Fans are finally getting some idea about what might happen in the movie, although the question of what might have occurred in The Kang Dynasty is still in the air. So this possible draft will likely get a ton of eyes on it, especially considering the inclusion of Spider-Man and Deadpool.

Unfortunately, the next Avengers movie isn't on the 2025 movie release list, so we'll hav to wait before we get more answers. First up Thunderbolts* will hit theaters on May 2nd.