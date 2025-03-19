Jonathan Majors Expressed Interest In Returning As Kang In The MCU. Why I Still Think Recasting Is The Way To Go

Should we really drop Kang altogether?

Jonathan Majors in Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania
(Image credit: Marvel)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently puts out new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Actor Jonathan Majors appeared in both as Kang, starring in Loki as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Unfortunately, Majors was fired from his role after being convicted of assault. While the actor recently expressed interest in returning to the MCU, I still think that recasting the character is the way to go.

Jonathan Majors was convicted in December of 2023, and was officially fired from his villainous role by Marvel Studios. Fans debated who could replace Majors as Kang in upcoming Marvel movies, the studio has seemingly abandoned the plot line altogether, with the next two Avengers movies instead focusing on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While speaking with USA Today about his new movie Magazine Dreams, the Creed III actor was asked if he had dreams of returning to Kang. He responded by saying:

Yeah, of course, I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them.

Well, that was a pretty resounding yes. While Avengers: Doomsday will be the net crossover project instead of The Kang Dynasty, that doesn't mean that Jonathan Majors wouldn't be down to return as his signature MCU role. But whether or not the studio has any plans to get ack in business with the actor remains to be seen.

Magazine Dreams has been received well, and some fans thought that it might signal Jonathan Majors' professional comeback. After all, the offers seemingly stoped rolling in once his arrest and eventual conviction relate to his ex Grace Jabbari began rolling in. But new details about their conflict are still coming in, and have the potential to cause more professional roadblocks.

From the looks of it, the MCU is going to completely drop the Kang plot line that we'd been following for years. While Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom will no doubt be thrilling, I think it's a misstep to drop yet another plot point for the shared universe. We've seen a lot of this in Phases Four and Five, and it's starting to really grind my gears.

Jonathan Majors in Loki

(Image credit: Marvel)

For example, world-changing consequences happened during Eternals, which was only recently addressed in Captain America 4. A slew of characters were introduced during movies' credits scene as well, and have never been seen or heard from again.

While the next two Avengers movies don't NEED Kang, I thin it would help restore faith in the MCU if the character was simply recast, rather than being retconned out of existence. We've seen characters recast before, so it's not like audiences wouldn't be able to adjust. And with the multiverse in play, it stands to reason that certain Kang variants wouldn't look like Jonathan Majors.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Kang ever actually pops back up in the shared universe.

