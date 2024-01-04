Another Day, Another Round Of Jordan Peele Saying Random Stuff About His Next Movie That Somehow Still Has Me Stoked

I don’t think I’m being dramatic when I say Jordan Peele is one of the best directors we have right now. When the comedian turned to filmmaking, he made a really good movie on the first try with Get Out, which is now considered one of the best horror movies ever. So excuse me while I happily eat the bread crumbs Peele is serving about his upcoming fourth feature.

It was a few months shy of a year ago when it was officially announced that Jordan Peele’s next movie is coming . The title from Universal Pictures currently has no title or really any information associated with it, but it was initially set to come out on Christmas Day of this year before 2023’s WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike disrupted the filmmaker’s plans to shoot his fourth feature over the summer of 2023. Now Peele’s upcoming movie no longer has a release date to call its own, but he did recently say this about it:

I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.

While Jordan Peele was a guest on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast this week, the filmmaker honestly didn’t give anyone much to go on about what to expect from his next feature film with his words, but it got me excited nonetheless. At the very least, it sounds like Peele is excited about the untitled release, and it could very well become his personal “favorite” movie he’s ever made. That is, if the production goes the way he hopes it does.

While it’s sad news knowing that the movie is coming later than initially expected, I’m stoked to see Jordan Peele start to talk about what’s next for him after 2022’s Nope. Peele has arguably never made a bad movie between Get Out, Us and Nope, and that has me interested in just about anything he puts his name next to.

The filmmaker is an incredibly intentional one, who very much thinks through every detail of the production process and casts some incredible actors to play his roles. So yes, I’m going to get hyped for these random comments about a project I know absolutely nothing about. I absolutely cannot wait until this movie does go through production and all the little pieces of information we’ll have to hang on. Remember when all we knew about Nope was that image of a cloud and its title? Peele is definitely one for a good tease and excellent marketing, especially in a world when so many trailers give so much away about a movie’s plot.

While Peele is currently remaining coy about his fourth film, we’ll definitely update you here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about the release, now more likely to be coming out sometime in 2025 rather than this Christmas.