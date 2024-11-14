Josh Brolin And Glen Powell Just Had A Hilarious Exchange Over The Mesh Shirt He Wore In His Latest Interview And LOL

Actor Glen Powell is having a moment. While he's been working for years, the success of Top Gun: Maverick (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), Twisters, and Anyone But You helped to bring him to superstardom. He's got a number of upcoming projects lined up, including the remake The Running Man with Josh Brolin. They seem to have a great relationship, with Brolin and Powell having a hilarious exchange over the mesh shirt he wore in his latest interview. Cue the LOLs.

What we know about The Running Man is limited, but it's already a highly anticipated Stephen King adaptation. While it remains to be seen if this becomes one of Glen Powell's best performances, but it seems like he and Brolin are having fun on set. Powell recently was featured on Vanity Fair, rocking a mesh polo shirt in the process. Check it out:

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) A photo posted by on

Talk about a bold look. Powell has become a sex symbol over the past year, partly thanks to that oiled up scene from Top Gun: Maverick. And now he's joined Florence Pugh's free the nipple movement by rocking a see through polo shirt.

The image is definitely striking, enough that Josh Brolin share it on his Instagram story. His caption was A+, reading:

Nice tits, @glenpowell prouda you.

Well, that's one way of showing affection for your coworker. But the Dune star posted what many people out there were thinking. And for his part, Glen Powell seemed tickled by Brolin sharing this message to his 3.4 Instagram followers. Powell shared the message and added his own response, saying:

This shirt is your wrap gift, Brolin.

Mesh polos for everyone! One only imagine how many heads Josh Brolin would turn if he rocked that same look. If only we could get him and Powell matching and posing or a photo together at the wrap party for The Running Man. Fingers crossed that Powell follows through on his word!

Given how much chemistry the pair of A-listers seemingly have, I'm even more hyped about the upcoming Stephen King adaptation. That legend of horror has many beloved stories that have been released for TV and film in recent years. Now if only they could work in some see through shirts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It feels like the sky's the limit regarding Glen Powell's career, as he's been wildly busy and successful over the past two years. Some moviegoers are hoping to see him reunite with Tom Cruise for a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick. Others would like to see him join the superhero space as DC's hero Booster Gold.

Both Brolin and Powell have a number of projects coming down the line. And their movie The Running Man is expected to arrive November 21st, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.