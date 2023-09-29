Wow, Turns Out Florence Pugh Has No Idea Where Her Famed 'Free The Nipple' Sheer Dress Is

In recent years, Florence Pugh has not only positioned herself as one of the most talented actresses of our generation, but also a massive fashion icon. When the Midsommar star gets on the red carpet, it’s safe to say that she’s going to turn heads with her self-proclaimed “loud” clothing . Perhaps the most noted instance of this was last summer when Pugh turned up to Valentino’s couture show in Rome in a sheer pink gown that went viral. After all the backlash she received for wearing the dress, you may be also surprised to learn she doesn’t even know where it is.

Over a year later, Pugh has worn many more sheer dresses to big events, including a recent lilac on , and she's even since become the face of Valentino . But in a recent interview with Elle UK , Florence Pugh revealed that she doesn’t know the whereabouts of the now iconic fashion moment of hers. As she said:

That is a very, very special dress. That was my sheer pink Valentino gown that caused a lot of conversations, but most importantly it was a dress that I completely was happy in and again similarly to the Lilac sheer one from a few weeks ago, people were happy to see me happy in it. And I think that's what clothing is supposed to do, it's supposed to make you feel that who you are is being shown. It's supposed to make you excited, it's supposed to make you proud and I was very proud that day and I was very proud all the days afterwards that I had to either talk about it or defend it. But yeah, I love that dress and I don't know where it is, and I want it.

Excuse me? How the heck does Florence Pugh not know where such a famed dress from her history is? Granted, most gowns like this that celebrities wear are simply on loan from the designer, but I’m surprised given it clearly means so much to her that she has a major hook up with Valentino and it caused her some trouble being in it. How the heck could anyone ever wear the dress again and leave fewer crumbs than her?

When Florence Pugh stepped out in Rome in the gorgeous sheer dress, she was unfortunately body shamed for exposing her nipples with its revealing fabric. Following the commentary, Pugh took to her social media to expose that so many people “aggressively” let her know how “disappointed” they were by her “tiny tits,” along with calling people out for being “scared of breasts” before proudly writing the hashtag “fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.” Check out the post below:

Many other celebrities, such as Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner, have freed the nipple themselves with their own fashion looks. As Florence Pugh continues to walk red carpets throughout her career, I imagine she will continue to be a trendsetter too.