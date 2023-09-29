Wow, Turns Out Florence Pugh Has No Idea Where Her Famed 'Free The Nipple' Sheer Dress Is
Wait, what?
In recent years, Florence Pugh has not only positioned herself as one of the most talented actresses of our generation, but also a massive fashion icon. When the Midsommar star gets on the red carpet, it’s safe to say that she’s going to turn heads with her self-proclaimed “loud” clothing. Perhaps the most noted instance of this was last summer when Pugh turned up to Valentino’s couture show in Rome in a sheer pink gown that went viral. After all the backlash she received for wearing the dress, you may be also surprised to learn she doesn’t even know where it is.
Over a year later, Pugh has worn many more sheer dresses to big events, including a recent lilac on , and she's even since become the face of Valentino. But in a recent interview with Elle UK, Florence Pugh revealed that she doesn’t know the whereabouts of the now iconic fashion moment of hers. As she said:
Excuse me? How the heck does Florence Pugh not know where such a famed dress from her history is? Granted, most gowns like this that celebrities wear are simply on loan from the designer, but I’m surprised given it clearly means so much to her that she has a major hook up with Valentino and it caused her some trouble being in it. How the heck could anyone ever wear the dress again and leave fewer crumbs than her?
When Florence Pugh stepped out in Rome in the gorgeous sheer dress, she was unfortunately body shamed for exposing her nipples with its revealing fabric. Following the commentary, Pugh took to her social media to expose that so many people “aggressively” let her know how “disappointed” they were by her “tiny tits,” along with calling people out for being “scared of breasts” before proudly writing the hashtag “fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.” Check out the post below:
A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)
A photo posted by on
Many other celebrities, such as Bella Thorne and Kylie Jenner, have freed the nipple themselves with their own fashion looks. As Florence Pugh continues to walk red carpets throughout her career, I imagine she will continue to be a trendsetter too.
Looking forward, Pugh is sure to continue to grace us with all her big fashion looks on social media and really drop some jaws when Dune: Part Two comes out next year. She’s joining fellow fashion stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in the cast, so you just know that red carpet is going to be the talk of the town. You can stay up to date with Florence Pugh’s upcoming 2024 movies here on CinemaBlend.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest