After Glen Powell Went Viral At His Sister's Wedding, He Posted The Cutest Recap About It: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

We know Glen Powell has been keeping himself busy with his upcoming 2025 movie releases . However, when the cameras are off, the Texas native spends lots of quality time with his family, and it's clear they're all very close. To prove that point, after the Twisters actor went viral for attending his sister’s wedding, he posted the cutest recap with a caption that says, “I couldn’t be happier.”

Glen Powell is not one to shy away from wishing someone a hearty congratulations. For example, he took the time to give a hilarious congratulations video as a wedding gift to his sister’s friend . What a guy! Well, Powell made sure to send kind words to his sister, Leslie, too, after she got married in March by posting the cutest recap on Instagram to document the momentous occasion:

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) A photo posted by on

Reading Glen Powell’s caption ending with “I couldn’t be happier for you both” makes me want to melt! In a series of photos, we see Powell with his two sisters and his parents (who are known for making cameos in their son’s movies ). The family resemblance between each member of the Powell family is uncanny, and they all look so, so, so happy!

There’s also a cute black and white photo of the actor with Leslie, both looking a little emotional. You can tell how proud Glen Powell must have felt to be part of such a memorable moment for his “lil sis.”

After a video of the actor trying not to choke up seeing Leslie in her wedding dress went viral, Glen said he had a lot of feelings seeing his little sister as a bride and having this milestone moment of hers. Not to mention, his older sister, Lauren, is carrying her second pair of twins. With the Powells welcoming new members of the family, this lovable clan is only growing with more love to give.

The rest of the photos show everyone having the time of their lives. Glen Powell gave a lovable hug to his new brother-in-law, wearing funky heart-shaped shades. And would you look at that! There’s Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Danny Ramirez joining in on the fun times. His Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney was at the rehearsal dinner and wedding too (which only fueled more rumors about them). With a healthy mix of emotional moments and fun to be had at this beautiful wedding venue, it makes me wish so much that I were there too.

Glen Powell talking in his caption about being happy his sister found someone reminded me of what he previously said about what would make him “really happy” in a relationship . Currently single, Powell described his parents' love for each other as “goofy and really fun.” That’s very similar to the Hidden Figures actor saying on his Instagram post that his sister and her husband have found “goodness” and “goofiness” in each other.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m sure if Powell’s parents and sisters were able to find their soulmates, it’ll only be a matter of time before he does the same thing.

Overall, it was lovely to see the actor celebrate his sister in such a big way, and we send our congratulations to the entire Powell family.