'I'm Excited To Not Have To Read A Headline For A While, You Know?' Glen Powell Gets Real About Whirlwind Year With Anyone But You And Twisters Coming Out

Glen Powell’s career trajectory this year has been amazing. To think when he was first starting out in Hollywood, his wish was to be like Denzel Washington . Now after having three big movies under his belt, the rising star talks about the whirlwind year he’s had as well as being excited about not reading a headline for a while.

It’s hard to believe that when Texas native Glen Powell first joined The Expendables 3 ten years ago with big-name action film stars, he was considered a newcomer. Now he’s one of the most bankable young actors out there. The Sex Ed actor told Sharp Magazine he couldn’t believe the sudden shift of his acting career and how grateful he was for where he is now:

I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is the first time where I can definitely feel a shift. I got to have a really amazing year where I promoted Anyone But You and Hit Man and Twisters, three movies I’m incredibly proud of, and I feel really grateful for this moment. But right now, I’m just excited to get back into acting, which is where I feel the most like myself.

It’s an interesting irony to say he feels the most like himself when he’s portraying other people. Then again, it can also make sense as acting is a great way to show off pieces of your personality in different characters. Glen Powell may have leaned “into the douchebaggery” playing Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick, but we saw his natural charm stand out the most in that role. We also saw his true love of aviation shine again in The Blue Angels documentary documenting the journey of becoming a Blue Angel. Movies that followed after like Anyone But You, Twisters, and Hit Man also showed off the actor’s ability to make his characters lovable as well as his sense of humor coming through. It’s no wonder he stuck with his craft for so long.

In the beginning of Glen Powell’s character, he had supporting roles in movies like Hidden Figures and The Great Debaters only to grow into bigger parts starring in Richard Linklater’s indie flicks and starring in Ryan Murphy’s Screen Queens. Then on Memorial Day weekend of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick couldn’t and wouldn’t stop making box office moolah which helped the American actor become recognizable in the film industry. 2024 became Powell’s year when he revived the rom-com genre with Anyone But You racking up more than $100 million , Twisters making an exceptional opening weekend , and Hit Man dominating Netflix . It’s no wonder the 35-year-old actor is so proud of his three recent movies.

The newly minted actor has plenty to be excited about right now as he’s got the filming of the revenge thriller Huntington and is set to star in the remake of Stephen King’s The Running Man . However, there is one other thing that Glen Powell is excited about in the near future:

And I’m excited to maybe not have to read a headline for a while, you know?

I don’t blame Glen Powell for wanting a break from reading headlines of himself. While fame is a great way to get your name out there to be considered for big roles, there are also consequences when the media delves into your personal life. Headlines were swarming Powell and Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney with romance rumors while they were dating other people . Reports also came out that Powell and Gigi Paris broke up while these dating rumors were occurring.

But not all headlines about the Devotion actor were negative like when he adopted a cute pupper named Brisket to get him through his breakup. The dog also went storm-chasing with the Twisters cast and acted as the film’s cute mascot on set. As it’ll be a while until Glen Powell has to do another promotional tour, I’m sure it’ll be nice for him to take a break from being a headline until then.

