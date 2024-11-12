Josh Gad Offers Exciting Update About Spaceballs 2

Almost every Mel Brooks movie is hilarious, but the comedian’s greatest work is probably his Star Wars parody, Spaceballs. Unfortunately, despite a joke in the movie about a sequel, the biggest way the 1987 film would end up different from Star Wars is that no sequel would come in the short term. But Josh Gad is now attached to a sequel, and he just provided and update that should get fans excited.

Last summer, Josh Gad first teased that he had co-written a script for a Spaceballs sequel . Beyond that, details about Spaceballs 2 have been scarce. However, while speaking with Forbes , Gad confirmed that the script for the movie is complete. Not only that, but he also revealed what the reactions have been like from those who've been able to feast their eyes on the screenplay:

Without MGM taking me into their Culver prison cells, I can tell you that the draft is done. Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career. It was sort of a fever dream that this all happened. Mel has been so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away. It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen.

Considering that the Frozen alum makes reference to the film “Prophesied by Yogurt” one has to wonder if the movie will actually be called Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money, considering that was what Mel Brooks' character, Yogurt, calls the sequel in the original movie. Alternatively, Rick Moranis had previously suggested that he thought the sequel should be called Spaceballs III: The Search For Spaceballs II .

Whatever the movie was called, Brooks previously recalled the idea of making a sequel surfacing almost as soon as the original film came out. Yet, ultimately, nothing ever came of it. Interestingly, the news that SB2 was being written came after Josh Gad appeared in another Mel Brooks revival, History of the World Part Two, a limited series that's available with a Hulu subscription .

As we understand it, Gad is set to star in the new film, with Mel Brooks acting as producer. Having said that, it still doesn’t look like the film has officially been greenlit. In addition, it's been reported that Josh Greenbaum will direct the long-awaited comedy. Greenbaum is known for directing the comedy films Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Strays.

While Spaceballs 2 may still be in the early days of conception, it certainly sounds like, from Josh Gad’s point of view, the film is honestly and truly making progress. As a fan of the classic sci-fi romp, I’m certainly excited to see the new movie, whatever it ends up looking like.