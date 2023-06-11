Josh Hartnett Sets The Record Straight On His Alleged Feud With Harrison Ford

Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford. Bill Murray vs. Lucy Liu. Tom Hardy vs. Charlize Theron. Josh Hartnett vs. Harrison Ford ? Not so fast. In Hollywood, feuds and on-set clashes often make for sensational headlines. And in rare cases, some famous beefs turn out to have some validity to them. But on the other hand, the truth can be far less dramatic when it comes to supposed squabbles among Hollywood's best and brightest. On that note, Hartnett recently set the record straight in regard to his alleged feud with Ford.

The 30 Days of Night actor discussed a range of topics while speaking with The Independent. Among the subjects covered were his venture into space for an episode of the upcoming sixth season of Black Mirror and his recent collaboration with renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan, which comes twenty years after turning down the role of Batman . However, arguably the biggest revelation arose when the Black Hawk Down actor addressed the longstanding rumors of an alleged feud with the Indiana Jones icon. Clearing the air, the Halloween H20 alum explained:

Drama sold newspapers, especially back then. But we actually got along really well. There were things that we disagreed about on set as far as [the script], and there was a lot of rewriting happening. But it was misinterpreted as ‘they don’t get along!’. It certainly wasn’t a set that was filled with tension.

At the time, the Black Dahlia star apparently gave Harrison Ford a nickname that was referenced in the aforementioned stories. Josh Hartnett explained just whey he gave that moniker to the revered actor:

I think I did call him ‘the bane of my existence’ when we were on the press tour for that movie, but that was just because he was constantly ribbing me. And that’s just his way.

The supposed feud between the two traces back to their joint outing in the 2003 comedy action movie Hollywood Homicide. In the film, they portrayed an unlikely duo of LAPD partners who juggled their police work with other unconventional jobs while unraveling the murder of a promising rap group. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film sparked considerable speculation regarding a possible divide between the two actors.

Fast forward 20 years, and the Pearl Harbor performer's perspective on the matter seems to have evolved. However, at the time, reports circulated of the actors intentionally avoiding eye contact on set and engaging in frequent arguments during the film's promotional tour. In a playful exchange, Harrison Ford reportedly referred to Hartnett as "punk," while Josh Hartnett jokingly labeled Ford as an "old fart."

During a 2003 interview with ContactMusic , the Resurrecting the Champ alum provided insights into their dynamic, highlighting moments of uncomfortable silence between takes. Recounting the experience, he shared that there were times when the two of them "would end up just sitting in the car when we were supposed to be doing a scene, and neither of us would say anything for like an hour." Naturally, with the passing of two decades, people often find time to cool down and reassess a situation.

Josh Hartnett fans have an exciting year ahead, as the talented actor is set to appear in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Oppenheimer, slated for the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Additionally, rumors are circulating that – after previously declining the role of the Caped Crusader – he is in the running for the role of Two-Face in The Batman: Part II. And who knows, maybe another collaboration with Harrison Ford may be in the cards at some point, especially considering that seems to be no bad blood between them.