Black Mirror Season 6: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Series

There have been several shows over the last few years that have taken some time to begin filming again during the pandemic. But, one show that we hadn’t heard any updates about for a long time was Black Mirror, the anthology series that's been a big hit on streaming, becoming one of the best shows to watch on Netflix.

However, we finally have some information on Black Mirror Season 6 after a three-year-long wait, and I’m excited. What could this season be about? Who could be in the new cast? For all your Black Mirror Season 6 questions, look no further than here.

As reported by Variety , while Season 6 of Black Mirror is confirmed, there hasn’t been a set release date just yet. This isn’t that surprising, as the news only just came out that a new series (i.e. season) was in the works in May, so a 2022 TV schedule release date would have been wishful thinking.

However, if we’re lucky we just might get the chance to see it next year, in 2023, if there are no more production delays. Here’s hoping that it comes through and we’ll be able to see many more awesome Black Mirror episodes .

Season 6 Will Have More Episodes Than Season 5

If you remember when Season 5 of Black Mirror released on Netflix in 2019, there were only three episodes. Though they were great ones filled with stars, like Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus, it wasn’t as awesome as it could have been had there been more episodes. But, thankfully, Season 6 looks to remedy that.

The Variety article from before noted that Season 6 is going to contain more than three episodes. They didn’t confirm how many more there would be, but just that there would be more than Season 5, with the article saying that the episodes are going to be “even more cinematic in scope,” and each episode, apparently, being treated as a short film.

This makes me just think they’re going to pull a Stranger Things Vol. 2 ending and literally make their episodes feature length, but that’s just me theorizing. Those would be some episodes.

Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, And More Are Joining The Cast

A big draw for Black Mirror has always been the amazing cast. Plenty of familiar faces have popped up in the anthology series, from star Benedict Wong to Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniel Kaluuya. So, it’s no surprise that Season 6 of Black Mirror is looking to add even more famous names.

Variety announced that several big names would be joining this season, including Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Kata Mara, and Zazie Beetz, alongside others like Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, and more.

This is super great news, considering all the fantastic work that these actors have done. Zazie Beetz, for example, was just a part of the Bullet Train cast , and finished up the most recent season of Atlanta. Aaron Paul has been starring in Westworld for the last couple of seasons on HBO - and most recently, reprised his iconic role as Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul, the prequel series to Breaking Bad.

Kate Mara starred in the 2020 Hulu miniseries, A Teacher, earning a lot of praise for her work, and Danny Ramirez was recently in the 2022 mega-hit, Top Gun: Maverick . He was also a member of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast in 2021. And, this is only a small portion of the great things these actors and actresses have done.

Another report from Variety said that both Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy were “in talks” to join Season 6. Murphy, who primarily gained fame for her role with the Schitt’s Creek cast , has been starring in a new AMC comedy-drama, Kevin Can F*** Himself, and Hayek is fresh off of the Marvel train with her role in the Eternals cast.

Who knows who else might end up joining the cast, but even if it were just these fantastic actors, I know I would be excited, regardless.

Season 6 Of The Show Is Believed To Be In Production As Of July 2022

In the first Variety article regarding casting, they wrote that as of July 2022, it was believed that Black Mirror Season 6 was in production, which certainly lines up with recent reports of filming.

According to a report from The Olive Press at the end of June 2022, filming was taking place across Spain's Costa del Sol, so it would certainly make sense that filming was still going on in July. With this in mind, maybe we can even make a safe assumption that Season 6 could probably end up coming out in 2023, like we said earlier, but since we still don’t have a set date yet, remember that that's just speculation.

Black Mirror’s Creator Didn't Think Audiences Could "Stomach" Another Season Of Black Mirror Back In 2020

I’m sure you’re wondering why we’ve had to wait for a new season of Black Mirror for so long. Black Mirror Season 5 came out in 2019, and then not long after that, it felt as if the show was completely forgotten about, as we didn’t get any news of a new series, or a new special, for a long time.

While plenty of shows had issues like this in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - as there were many productions that had delays back then - the Black Mirror creator actually said there was another reason for why he held off creating new stories for the series for so long.

It was because he didn’t think that viewers could “stomach” any more of society falling apart at the moment when the real world felt like it was already doing that. In an interview with the Radio Times in 2020, when asked for a Season 6 update, series creator Charlie Brooker was blatantly honest about why he hadn’t pushed forward with a new season yet:

At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.

Brooker has done plenty over the last couple of years, including creating and working as a writer on the popular Death to 2020, and creating the animated series, Cat Burglar, among many other projects, but this will be the first time he’s returned to Black Mirror after the onset of the pandemic, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to Black Mirror Season 6? I know that I’ll be waiting for those twists and turns that truly blow my mind, no matter how long I have to be patient. Ugh, could the next year get here already?