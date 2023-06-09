The Batman 2 Rumors Claim Two Big Names Are Battling To Play Two-Face

DC fans have much to be excited about as James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new DC Studios co-CEOs, continue to weave their magic and unravel the first chapter of their new DCU, Gods and Monsters . While some highly anticipated upcoming DC movies venture off the main timeline, including sequels for The Batman and Joker, it’s the Caped Crusader casting rumors that have everyone buzzing with excitement. Matt Reeves is set to return as director, and Robert Pattinson is reprising his role as Gotham’s Dark Knight . Still, fans eagerly await any tidbits about potential villain casting and plot. One character rumor causing some excitement is the infamous Two-Face/Harvey Dent, and according to an insider, two big Hollywood names could be battling for the role.

In an intriguing development one-half of The Hot Mic Podcast , John Rocha, recently shared insider information regarding the potential casting of everyone's favorite Gotham District Attorney. He revealed that a source had informed him about the possible introduction of Dent in The Batman Part Two. According to the source, by the time credits begin to roll, we should see the lawyer undergo a transformation into the iconic villain Two-Face. The source also dropped two big names that are reportedly being considered for the role, which Rocha elaborated on:

This person is telling me that they had heard that Harvey Dent will be introduced as Gothm’s new District Attorney in The Batman Part Two and may become Two-Face by the end of the film. And the two names that this person has heard is Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton. Those are the two names that they are possibly kicking around.

The face-off between Hartnett and Edgerton for the role of Two-Face is an exciting battle that has caught my attention. While they didn't make our list of 9 actors we'd love to see play the villain, either performer would do justice to this complex character. Harvey Dent, once a dedicated defender of justice, suffered a horrific acid attack that scarred half of his face and fractured his psyche. Billy Dee Williams portrayed Dent in 1989's Batman, followed by Tommy Lee Jones in 1995's Batman Forever and Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2008.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

As The Batman: Part II moves closer to pre-production, plot details remain tightly under wraps. However, besides what we already know about the movie , rumors abound about potential formidable foes who could challenge Bat-Pat in director Matt Reeves' follow-up. Reeves has mentioned his grounded take on Mr. Freeze , hinting at the possibility of the icy villain's appearance in his world. Additionally, reports have suggested that the shape-shifting character Clayface might also make an appearance. We may just witness a rogue's gallery of these iconic villains come to life in the sequel.

As fans eagerly await further updates on The Batman: Part II, this speculation surrounding the casting of Two-Face will surely fuel excitement. Will Josh Hartnett or Joel Edgerton flip the coin in their favor? Only time will tell.