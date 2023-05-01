Judd Apatow Just Revealed The Knocked Up Baby Is 17 Now, And I've Never Felt Older

Judd Apatow is an accomplished multihyphenate with plenty of iconic TV and movie projects on his long resume. Many of them remain quotable to this day, despite how many years might have passed since their initial release. Case in point: Apatow revealed the Knocked Up baby is 17 now… and I’ve never felt older.

Knocked Up hit theaters in 2007, and was a critical and box office hit. Knocked Up ’s cast was lead by Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen, with Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann playing supporting characters who would get their own spinoff with This Is 40. The movie ended with protagonist Alison giving birth, and Apatow breaking the internet and blowing minds by revealing on Instagram that said baby is now a whopping 17 years sold. Check it out:

A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Suddenly I’m suffering from back pain and have the urge to tell children to get off my lawn. And I don’t even have a lawn. It’s crazy how time flies, as made evident by the fact that the Knocked Up baby is nearly old enough to vote. Does anyone else feel the need to re-watch that classic comedy?

Judd Apatow shared this Knocked Up throwback to his nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. And the comments section is filled with both fans and celebrities facing the shock of this revelation. That includes some of the movie’s cast including none other than Seth Rogen himself (who previously reminisced about one scene that was “messed up” for the cast). Rogen’s comment was short and sweet, reading:

Oh no.

Same, though. Knowing just how much time has passed, I really am curious about how Alison and Ben’s lives ultimately played out after the events of Knocked Out. Were they able to get their happy ever after as a couple, or did they decide to consciously uncouple and coparent together? Maybe answers will come with This Is 50, which is a project Judd Apatow has had in development and would mark the third installment of the franchise.

Rogen wasn’t the only Knocked Up cast member who seemed shook by seeing jut how much time has passed. Actor Martin Starr, whose collaboration with Apatow dates back to being in the cast Freaks and Geeks , also commented a similar sentiment, saying:

Damn, I’m old.

Well at least we all feel the same. I have to wonder if Katherine Heigl will end up getting in on the fun; the Grey’s Anatomy alum had a had a storied history with Knocked Up. Heigl famously offered criticism about the female characters of the movie, starting a beef between her and Seth Rogen .