Seth Rogen Talks Famous Knocked Up Scene That Was Totally Messed Up For The Cast

2007’s Knocked Up was really the comedy that propelled Seth Rogen's performing career to the next level before he went on to star in more of his memorable movies such as Pineapple Express, This Is the End and Neighbors. As the movie approaches its 15-year anniversary, the actor has talked one moment in the movie that he recalls as being “fucked up,” especially for his co-star Jay Baruchel.

Seth Rogen was asked about a scene in Knocked Up where he and the cast go to Knott’s Berry Farm together. There are moments that see the actors, also including Jason Segel and Martin Starr, riding roller coasters at the California theme park. Jay Baruchel looks visibly freaked out, and rumor has it the whole cast threw up that day from all the ride riding. Rogen shared what it was really like with these words:

That day was fucked up. And I think it’s in the movie. Jay’s having a full-on panic attack. No, he’s not acting, he’s like 'Get me outta this fucking thing.' And then the rest of us had to ride it like fucking 10 more times or some shit like that. And we’re doing the fucking falling thing. Jay was like having a nervous breakdown, like Jason was on oxygen, I was half passed out, half-vomiting, on dramamine all day.

As it turns out, Jay Baruchel had an actual phobia of roller coasters and had to be seriously talked into going on one with the cast for the scene in the movie. He rode it once, but according to Rogen, he was having a “full-on panic attack” and refused to ride it for the other takes. Rogen, Segel and the rest of the cast, however, had to go back on the ride multiple times, leading to some serious barf bag moments and overall an unwell, but now iconic, Knocked Up cast .

Seth Rogen recently spoke about the fateful day of Knocked Up Hot Ones while rocking his new look he recently debuted that sees him without a beard or much of his hair . The day was actually immortalized for some bonus features of the film. You can see what went down for yourself thanks to Universal Pictures ' behind-the-scenes footage:

As you can see, Jay Baruchel was not having a good time on that roller coaster, and right after riding it, he shared that he had a “major freak out” on the ride and the look of fear on his face was completely “genuine.” Later in the video, Segel and Rogen are seen vomiting into multiple barf bags from all the roller coaster fun. Writer/director Judd Apatow seemed completely unscathed by it in contrast.