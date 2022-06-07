Jurassic World: Dominion Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Chris Pratt’s Threequel

Jurassic World: Dominion is nearly here, and the first audiences are sharing their thoughts.

The original trio in Jurassic World: Dominion
Steven Spielberg changed the film world forever with 1993's Jurassic Park, debuting cutting edge visual effects that would be emulated in countless future blockbusters. Since then the dino-centric property has remained part of the pop culture landscape,  leading the way for Colin Trevorrow's the Jurassic World trilogy. The upcoming blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion looks like it's going to be the cumulation of both trilogies, especially with the trio of original heroes returning to the screen in the form of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. Dominion recently screened for the first time, let's see what audiences are saying about Chris Pratt's threequel.

Anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion has been steadily building, partly due to the two casts colliding for the mysterious blockbuster. And while the movie faced a delay due to COVID, moviegoers are still eager to see dinosaurs in action, especially now that they're living on the mainland. Now that Colin Trevorrow's movie has screened, the first impressions are rolling in. CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg wasn't impressed with its contents, sharing on Twitter

Well, there you have it. Despite the killer cast assembled for Jurassic World: Dominion, it sounds like Eric Eisenberg doesn't think the ensemble was used properly. Namely because the characters didn't have arcs, including fan favorites like  Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler

Of course, Eric Eisenberg wasn't the only journalist who lamented about the quality of Jurassic World: Dominion. Germain Lussier also criticized the movie's length and use of characters. As he put it,

But not everyone who got the chance to see Jurassic World: Dominion early felt the same about the upcoming blockbuster. Aaron Neuwirth praised the way the ensemble cast was used, including both generations of heroes. As he posted,

Well, there you have it. While some out there hated Jurassic World's threequel, others thought it provided the type of action and thrills that audiences are expecting from the franchise. Perri Nemiroff from Collider also shared her thoughts on Dominion, particularly shouting out Bryce Dallas Howard for the performances she's given throughout the trilogy. As she posted,

Another first impression about Jurassic World: Dominion is somewhat in the middle of the hate and love for Colin Trevorrow's upcoming blockbuster. Clayton Davis seems to think audiences shouldn't take the project too seriously, which might help you enjoy the movie's shortcomings. As he tweeted out,

But in the end, this might be easier to say than do. After all, the Jurassic series is beloved and the previous two movies were seemingly building to a wild new conflict. According to Courtney Howard, Dominion fails for a few reasons. She shared,

In the end, audiences will be able to make their own decisions about the quality of Jurassic World: Dominion shortly. The highly anticipated blockbuster will arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. 

