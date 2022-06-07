Jurassic World: Dominion Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Chris Pratt’s Threequel

Steven Spielberg changed the film world forever with 1993's Jurassic Park, debuting cutting edge visual effects that would be emulated in countless future blockbusters. Since then the dino-centric property has remained part of the pop culture landscape, leading the way for Colin Trevorrow's the Jurassic World trilogy. The upcoming blockbuster Jurassic World: Dominion looks like it's going to be the cumulation of both trilogies, especially with the trio of original heroes returning to the screen in the form of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. Dominion recently screened for the first time, let's see what audiences are saying about Chris Pratt's threequel.

Anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion has been steadily building, partly due to the two casts colliding for the mysterious blockbuster. And while the movie faced a delay due to COVID, moviegoers are still eager to see dinosaurs in action, especially now that they're living on the mainland. Now that Colin Trevorrow's movie has screened, the first impressions are rolling in. CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg wasn't impressed with its contents, sharing on Twitter:

Jurassic World: Dominion is a BIG yikes. It fails to provide any of the characters with texture or depth – everyone is just a blank slate moving through the story. I'm also trying to wrap my mind around the fact that the plot isn't actually about dinosaurs; it's about... insects? pic.twitter.com/SRv5mZlmkOJune 7, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. Despite the killer cast assembled for Jurassic World: Dominion, it sounds like Eric Eisenberg doesn't think the ensemble was used properly. Namely because the characters didn't have arcs, including fan favorites like Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler.

Of course, Eric Eisenberg wasn't the only journalist who lamented about the quality of Jurassic World: Dominion. Germain Lussier also criticized the movie's length and use of characters. As he put it,

Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.June 7, 2022 See more

But not everyone who got the chance to see Jurassic World: Dominion early felt the same about the upcoming blockbuster. Aaron Neuwirth praised the way the ensemble cast was used, including both generations of heroes. As he posted,

#JurassicWorldDominion delivers mostly what I expect from the 6th Dino theme park movie. Exchanges the haunted house for a Bond/Bourne story this time and uses the old and new cast well. A lot of silly spectacle, but that’s par for the course with this franchise. 🦖🦕 pic.twitter.com/1PJHZ7Wxe0June 7, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. While some out there hated Jurassic World's threequel, others thought it provided the type of action and thrills that audiences are expecting from the franchise. Perri Nemiroff from Collider also shared her thoughts on Dominion, particularly shouting out Bryce Dallas Howard for the performances she's given throughout the trilogy. As she posted,

#JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it. pic.twitter.com/5qWYkddi9eJune 7, 2022 See more

Another first impression about Jurassic World: Dominion is somewhat in the middle of the hate and love for Colin Trevorrow's upcoming blockbuster. Clayton Davis seems to think audiences shouldn't take the project too seriously, which might help you enjoy the movie's shortcomings. As he tweeted out,

Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion - it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things "because" - smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive. pic.twitter.com/eD7hViPYSdJune 7, 2022 See more

But in the end, this might be easier to say than do. After all, the Jurassic series is beloved and the previous two movies were seemingly building to a wild new conflict. According to Courtney Howard, Dominion fails for a few reasons. She shared,

#JurassicWorldDominion = BAD. It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/0xbyUR6O9dJune 7, 2022 See more

In the end, audiences will be able to make their own decisions about the quality of Jurassic World: Dominion shortly. The highly anticipated blockbuster will arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.